8 Secrets You'd Never Know About Living in the Bachelor Mansion



Image Source: ABC

I'm obsessed with the Bachelor Mansion. Not The Bachelor, the Bachelor Mansion. Located in Agoura Hills, CA, the estate houses each cast for approximately two weeks before they start to travel around the globe. I got to chat with Carly Waddell, Evan Bass, Ashley Iaconetti, and Chase McNary at an event hosted by on-demand massage app Zeel, and while people got poolside back rubs, I grilled them about what it's really like inside the mansion.

There's always food, and you get to request whatever you want. "Having food whenever you wanted was nice," said Evan. "There's a list," said Carly. "So you're like, 'I want rice cakes and peanut butter.'" There are jars of candy. According to Carly, there's straight-up candy everywhere. The girls on her season kept eating all the M&Ms. They eat at really weird times. "It's kind of communal," said Evan. "You'd come home from a date at like 3 in the morning and just make a giant skillet thing." Carly also mentioned honey sriracha bacon as her favorite culinary discovery from the house. Those rose ceremonies take all night. The early episodes take forever to film because there are so many damn people to eliminate. "The sun comes up right as it's done," said Carly.



Image Source: Everett Collection