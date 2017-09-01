Harry Potter's Emotional Epilogue Took Place Today, and Now We Can't Stop Crying

Image Source: Warner Bros.

On Sept. 1, 2017, a grown-up Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley gathered together on Platform Nine and Three Quarters at King's Cross to bid farewell to their children, who were off to start their own adventures at Hogwarts. Just the thought of the epilogue in The Deathly Hallows is enough to make any Harry Potter fan a little teary, and now that the moment's actual date has come to pass, emotions are running high.

It's been 19 years since Harry's defeat of Voldemort within the story, 10 years since J.K. Rowling released Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and six years since the last movie hit theaters, but the loyalty and love of the iconic, wildly popular series have not faded. Rowling herself took the time to mark the occasion with a tweet about how Friday is the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express for the very first time:

Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater ⚡️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2017

The beloved author also responded to the many tweets from people who were sad that they still haven't gotten their letters to Hogwarts in pretty much the best way, by retweeting something she'd actually told a fan back in 2015. "All these people saying they never got their Hogwarts letter: you got the letter," she wrote. "You went to Hogwarts. We were all there together."

To celebrate the special day, fans showed up in force at the real King's Cross station in London on Friday decked out in costumes and holding their wands.





Gryffindor, Hufflepuff and Slytherin are ready to go #BacktoHogwarts! pic.twitter.com/1fMCxk2RQV — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017





To those with us at King's Cross, and those joining us from all over the world, we wish you a safe and happy journey #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/wAo7B157Zj — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also got in on the fun by eating a train-shaped cake.

Special cake for a special day. The Hogwarts Express is about to depart at the Palace Theatre. #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts #CursedChild pic.twitter.com/b4EtbW9cnL — Cursed Child Play (@HPPlayLDN) September 1, 2017

Sure, Harry Potter's story might officially be over, but love for the series will go on for as long as new generations can get their hands on the books and movies. In other words? All is well.