 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals

What Is the Date of the Harry Potter Epilogue?

Harry Potter's Emotional Epilogue Took Place Today, and Now We Can't Stop Crying

Image Source: Warner Bros.

On Sept. 1, 2017, a grown-up Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley gathered together on Platform Nine and Three Quarters at King's Cross to bid farewell to their children, who were off to start their own adventures at Hogwarts. Just the thought of the epilogue in The Deathly Hallows is enough to make any Harry Potter fan a little teary, and now that the moment's actual date has come to pass, emotions are running high.

It's been 19 years since Harry's defeat of Voldemort within the story, 10 years since J.K. Rowling released Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and six years since the last movie hit theaters, but the loyalty and love of the iconic, wildly popular series have not faded. Rowling herself took the time to mark the occasion with a tweet about how Friday is the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express for the very first time:

The beloved author also responded to the many tweets from people who were sad that they still haven't gotten their letters to Hogwarts in pretty much the best way, by retweeting something she'd actually told a fan back in 2015. "All these people saying they never got their Hogwarts letter: you got the letter," she wrote. "You went to Hogwarts. We were all there together."

To celebrate the special day, fans showed up in force at the real King's Cross station in London on Friday decked out in costumes and holding their wands.



The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also got in on the fun by eating a train-shaped cake.

Sure, Harry Potter's story might officially be over, but love for the series will go on for as long as new generations can get their hands on the books and movies. In other words? All is well.

Join the conversation
NostalgiaHarry PotterJK RowlingMovies
Join The Conversation
JK Rowling
The Wizard J.K. Rowling Said Dumbledore Was in Love With Will Shock You
by Hilary White
Harry Potter Candles From Bubble and Geek
Decor Shopping
by Victoria Messina
Primark Harry Potter Collection
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
by Tara Block
Princess Diana With Prince Harry Pictures
Prince Harry
Princess Diana's Most Precious Moments With Prince Harry
by Kelsie Gibson
Harry Potter Peverell Brothers Theory
JK Rowling
The Story of Harry Potter's Invisibility Cloak May Be WAY Darker Than We Thought
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds