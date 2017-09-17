This Is What Elisabeth Moss Said in Her Censored Emmys Speech

 Skip Nav
Elisabeth Moss is finally an Emmy winner! On Sunday, the actress snagged the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. After thanking her costars, Elisabeth went on to give her mom a sweet shout-out, praising her for her kindness, but then CBS bleeped her out. So what did she say? Elisabeth thanked her mom for teaching her how to be kind and "a f*cking badass." Watch her speech above now.

