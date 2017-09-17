This Is What Elisabeth Moss Said in Her Censored Emmys Speech

Elisabeth Moss is finally an Emmy winner! On Sunday, the actress snagged the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. After thanking her costars, Elisabeth went on to give her mom a sweet shout-out, praising her for her kindness, but then CBS bleeped her out. So what did she say? Elisabeth thanked her mom for teaching her how to be kind and "a f*cking badass." Watch her speech above now.