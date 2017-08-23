 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale’s Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead’s Emotional Storyline
Award Season
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!

What Happened to the Hats on Harry Potter?

Serious Question: What Happened to the Freakin' Hats on Harry Potter?

Rewatching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the 100th time, I noticed something shocking. OK, shocking is a stretch, but my curiosity was piqued as the Hogwarts students happily toss their hats into the air in the Great Hall at the conclusion of the film (spoiler alert). Where do the hats go? After the first movie in the series, we never see the students wearing their classic black pointed hats again. Why, exactly, do they stop wearing them?

Alas, a Google search brought up a Reddit thread called "What happened to the hats?" with a few ideas. My favorite is probably this one from Reddit user trihedron:

"They threw them up into the air and forgot them in Sorcerer's Stone. The great hall was a mess with so many forgotten hats Filch requested that hats should be banned from the end of the year ceremony."

Image Source: Warner Bros.

From what we know of Filch, this holds up. Others call out that this is just one of the many ways that the witches and wizards were "Muggleized" in the films, while Reddit user timewarp had a much more practical reason for the missing hats.

"Budget cuts. It was this or the Halloween feast."

Or, of course, there's another obvious culprit, as Reddit user TheMockingjay points out . . .

"Umbridge burned them."

And finally, there's perhaps the most creative answer of all, courtesy of Reddit user glitteredblack.

"They were needed at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

I guess we'll just have to wait until J.K. Rowling's next book, Harry Potter and the Mystery of the Missing Hats, to get to the bottom of this.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
RedditHarry Potter And The Sorcerer's StoneTheoriesHarry PotterMovies
Join The Conversation
Harry Potter
We Can't Believe We've Never Noticed This Hilarious Harry Potter Detail
by Tara Block
Connection Between the Marauders and Dumbledore's Army
JK Rowling
1 Connection Between Dumbledore's Army and the Marauders You Probably Missed
by Brinton Parker
Facts About Harry Potter
JK Rowling
5 Harry Potter Secrets You Definitely Didn't Know . . . Until Now
by Brinton Parker
Harry Potter Actor Doubles
Geek Culture
6 Trippy Harry Potter Photos That Will Make You Do a Double Take
by Tara Block
Harry Potter Fan Theory About Dumbledore
Geek Culture
J.K. Rowling Dropped a Clue About Dumbledore's Death Way Sooner Than You Thought
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds