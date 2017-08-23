Serious Question: What Happened to the Freakin' Hats on Harry Potter?

Rewatching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the 100th time, I noticed something shocking. OK, shocking is a stretch, but my curiosity was piqued as the Hogwarts students happily toss their hats into the air in the Great Hall at the conclusion of the film (spoiler alert). Where do the hats go? After the first movie in the series, we never see the students wearing their classic black pointed hats again. Why, exactly, do they stop wearing them?

Alas, a Google search brought up a Reddit thread called "What happened to the hats?" with a few ideas. My favorite is probably this one from Reddit user trihedron:

"They threw them up into the air and forgot them in Sorcerer's Stone. The great hall was a mess with so many forgotten hats Filch requested that hats should be banned from the end of the year ceremony."

Image Source: Warner Bros.

From what we know of Filch, this holds up. Others call out that this is just one of the many ways that the witches and wizards were "Muggleized" in the films, while Reddit user timewarp had a much more practical reason for the missing hats.

"Budget cuts. It was this or the Halloween feast."

Or, of course, there's another obvious culprit, as Reddit user TheMockingjay points out . . .

"Umbridge burned them."

And finally, there's perhaps the most creative answer of all, courtesy of Reddit user glitteredblack.

"They were needed at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

I guess we'll just have to wait until J.K. Rowling's next book, Harry Potter and the Mystery of the Missing Hats, to get to the bottom of this.