 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
Scrubs
The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Places You've Seen Game of Thrones's Lena Headey Before

We love to hate her in Game of Thrones, and it seems that she was made for the role, but Cersei Lannister is definitely not Lena Headey's first big gig. The British actress has been gracing our screens since 1992, and while we are patiently waiting to see whether she gets to keep her crown or not, here's where you may have seen her before.

The Jungle Book, 1994
Gossip, 2000
The Brothers Grimm, 2005
300, 2006
Imagine Me & You, 2005
St. Trinian's, 2007
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, 2008
The Purge, 2013
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, 2013
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, 2016
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity FactsGame Of ThronesLena HeadeyMovies
Join The Conversation
US News
This Game of Thrones Actress Just Said What Many People Are Thinking About Donald Trump
by Kelsey Garcia
Game of Thrones Season 8 Details
Game of Thrones
Yes, It's Already Time to Start Thinking About Game of Thrones Season 8
by Quinn Keaney
Lena Headey Postpartum Depression
Lena Headey
Game of Thrones Star Gets Real About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression
by Lauren Levy
Will Jon Snow Become a Father in Game of Thrones Season 8?
Kit Harington
by Perri Konecky
Gwendoline Christie Talking About Tormund and Brienne 2017
Gwendoline Christie
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds