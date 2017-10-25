 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Netflix
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz

What Is a Judgment House?

Bad (and Terrifying) News, American Horror Story Fans: Judgment Houses Actually Exist

A recent episode of American Horror Story: Cult introduced a haunted house concept to many of its viewers: the judgment house. In the episode, Kai and Winter Anderson are invited to explore a judgment house operated by a deranged and devout pastor on the dark web. The attraction is meant to scare people into leading less sinful lives, but the siblings quickly realize that people are actually being tortured and killed as a result.

Well, here comes the bad news: judgments houses are a real thing that exist. Also known as hell houses, they are typically hosted by Christian churches and organizations in the days leading up to Halloween. Unlike American Horror Story's twisted depiction, judgment houses obviously don't harm or kill people. They do, however, illustrate certain fundamentalist ideologies through rather unconventional methods.

According to an official website — yes, that exists — the judgment house concept is "a walk-through drama that presents the truth of people's choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this life and the next."

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
18 People Who Were Forever Changed After Seeing That Judgment House on AHS: Cult

Though judgment houses differ based on the location and church, they all ultimately present visitors with different scenes that depict certain moral dilemmas and the extreme consequences that can ensue. For example, characters who hide a pregnancy or get caught up in drugs are later "killed" in a car crash, natural disaster, or what have you. The final portion of the house leads visitors into "heaven," where they will have a moment of peace to reflect on their faith. The entire attraction takes about an hour.

In 2016, The Washington Post ran a story about judgment houses. Andrew Edmonds, a youth pastor involved with the experimental haunted house, told the publication, "Hell, which we believe is a real place — that's a scary reality. At this time of year, when people are talking about scary things, I'm presenting something that is real." He went on to note that, "We can give people a sense of what it's like and use it, really, to warn them."

Well, we won't be sleeping tonight.

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryHaunted HousesHalloween
Halloween
14 Ridiculously Easy Halloween Costumes From Topshop
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Marie Antoinette Halloween Makeup Ideas
Halloween
Marie Antoinette Is the Most Drop-Dead Gorgeous Halloween Trend of 2017
by Wendy Gould
Halloween Costumes For Babies
Kid Shopping
Forget the Costume, and Try One of These Halloween Onesies For Baby!
by Alessia Santoro
Frida Kahlo Halloween Costumes
Halloween
18 DIY Frida Kahlo Costumes to Honor the Artist This Halloween
by Arianna Davis
Halloween Costume Ideas For the Family
Halloween
The Family That Dresses Up Together, Stays Together: 34 Family Costume Ideas
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds