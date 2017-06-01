 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wonder Woman: Here's What Chemist Dr. Maru Looks Like Without That Mask
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

Who Plays Doctor Poison in Wonder Woman?

Wonder Woman: Here's What Chemist Dr. Maru Looks Like Without That Mask

There are a few notable bad guys floating around in Wonder Woman — the German army, Ludendorff (Danny Huston), etc. — but the most mysterious supervillain is evil WWI chemist Dr. Maru. Fans of the comics will know her as Doctor Poison (which some of the soldiers off-handedly dub her in the movie), and this version of the character makes it her mission to create a chemical weapon so strong that it would quite literally melt the faces off their opposition. Her experiments leave her with a deformity on the lower half of her face, leaving her hidden behind a facial prosthetic for most of the film. Even still, I couldn't help feeling that I'd seen her somewhere before.

Although Dr. Maru is in league with the Germans, she's actually played by Spanish actress Elena Anaya. Her first feature debut was as a young girl in the 1996 Spanish drama África, which eventually led to a critically acclaimed performance in 2001's Sex and Lucia. From there she scored roles in a few mainstream English-language films like Van Helsing (as vampire Aleera) and the 2007 romantic comedy In the Land of Women and with Patricia Clarkson in 2009's Cairo Time.

Related
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe and Women Everywhere

More recently, she played Vera Cruz in the truly terrifying (and highly underrated, in my opinion) horror film The Skin I Live In in 2011, alongside Antonio Banderas. In 2016 she popped up in The Infiltrator with Bryan Cranston and Diane Kruger, which follows a US Customs official's journey to uncover a money laundering scheme involving drug lord Pablo Escobar. She appears as Gloria Alcaino (pictured below), the wife of real-life drug ring leader Roberto Baez-Alcaino.

Fortunately for Anaya, it doesn't look like her next role involves wearing any type of mask. If you can't get enough of her, you'll be able to see her next in 2017's The Summit, about a scandal involving the president of Argentina.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Wonder WomanMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Nas on President Trump: "We All Know a Racist Is in Office"
by Perri Konecky
Movies Like Everything, Everything
Everything Everything
by Quinn Keaney
Danny Trejo's Coffee and Donut
Dessert
by Celia Fernandez
Maybelline New York Studio Makeup Brushes
Makeup
Maybe They're Superexpensive Brushes — or Maybe They're Maybelline
by Sarah Siegel
Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes
Wonder Woman
You're Going to Geek Out Over These Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds