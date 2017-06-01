 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's the Otherworldly Beauty Who Plays Wonder Woman's Mom
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag

Who Plays Wonder Woman's Mother?

Here's the Otherworldly Beauty Who Plays Wonder Woman's Mom

While Gal Gadot is undeniably the star of Wonder Woman (it's right there in the title), another Amazonian goddess may catch your eye in the new superhero film. Hippolyta is queen of the Amazons, and she's very protective over her daughter, Princess Diana. Her steely stare could turn an ocean into a series of icebergs, and she's played by a women who you've very likely seen elsewhere.

Actress Connie Nielsen hails from Denmark. She got her start in the late '80s, making the transition from Danish TV to American films in the '90s. She scored a smaller part in 1997's The Devil's Advocate, but she probably first caught your attention as Mrs. Calloway in Rushmore, Lucilla in Gladiator (pictured below), or Nina in One Hour Photo.

However, if you're like me, you know her best as Dani Beck, the detective who momentarily replaces Olivia Benson as Elliot Stabler's partner on Law & Order: SVU. (LOL, like anyone could replace Olivia.) Additionally, she's had arcs on Boss, The Following, and The Good Wife. The more you know!

Image Source: Warner Bros.
Join the conversation
Wonder WomanMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Star Wars
by Maggie Pehanick
Interview with the Cast of Rough Night
Celebrity Video
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Benefit Cosmetics Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
Set Your Alarms! Here's When to Snatch the Benefit x Wonder Woman Makeup Kit
by Victoria Messina
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Everything, Everything Interview May 2017
Amandla Stenberg
What Is Everything, Everything to Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson? Love and McMuffins
by Kelsie Gibson
Aquaman Movie Details
Aquaman
Everything We Know About Jason Momoa's Aquaman Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Men Offended by Female-Only Wonder Woman Screening
Wonder Woman
The Backlash For This Female-Only Wonder Woman Screening Reeks of Bitter Male Tears
by Victoria Messina
Summer Movies 2017
Summer
30 Movies That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer
by Maggie Pehanick
Awkward-People Problems
Humor
25 Everyday Struggles For Awkward People
by Hilary White
It Remake Trailer 2017
Movie Trailers
The It Remake Looks So F*cking Scary, You Guys
by Maggie Pehanick
Why I Love Snape
Geek Culture
Severus Snape Is Kind of an Assh*le (Dodges Tomatoes)
by Hilary White
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Theory
J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling Said THIS Is Her Favorite Harry Potter Theory
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds