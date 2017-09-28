 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Everyone's Favorite Witch Is Returning For Once Upon a Time Season 7

Once Upon a Time is switching things up next season, and it has fans excited and nervous at the same time. While the major time jump signals the departure of some of our favorite fairy-tale characters, there's still hope that some of the show's veteran actors will reprise their beloved roles in flashbacks as we try to piece together the new curse on Hyperion Heights. Even though Jennifer Morrison confirmed she won't be back as a series regular, she has already made good on her promise to appear in one episode. See what other OUAT actors will pop up in season seven.

Related
Everything the Once Upon a Time Cast Has Said About Season 7

Colin O'Donoghue
Lana Parrilla
Robert Carlyle
Jennifer Morrison
Jared Gilmore
Emilie de Ravin
Giles Matthey
Rebecca Mader
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Once Upon A TimeJennifer MorrisonTV
Join The Conversation
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time: Regina, Hook, and Rumple Will Have New Identities in Season 7
by Kelsie Gibson
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Cast
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time: Meet the New and Returning Cast For Season 7
by Maggie Pehanick
Jennifer Morrison's Last Day on Once Upon a Time Pictures
Once Upon a Time
Jennifer Morrison Perfectly Documents Her Last Day on Once Upon a Time
by Kelsie Gibson
What Is Once Upon a Time Season 7 About?
Once Upon a Time
Here's What Once Upon a Time Season 7 Is Actually About
by Maggie Pehanick
Once Upon a Time Musical Episode Details
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time's Musical Episode Will Double as Hook and Emma's Wedding
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds