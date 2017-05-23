We Have Mixed Emotions About That Shocking Dancing With the Stars Finale

 Skip Nav
Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its winner! Following a fun-filled season 24 finale on Tuesday night, Rashad Jennings and his partner, Emma Slater, took home the mirror ball trophy. While the football star's win shouldn't come as a surprise — he's been a fan favorite since the moment he danced to Bruno Mars's "24K Magic" on the first night — the audience and judges were visibly shocked to see Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei take third place after Chicago Cubs baseball player David Ross. Even her bandmates looked confused as they sat in the crowd. What can we say? This season has been full of numerous twists and turns.

Image Source: ABC
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds