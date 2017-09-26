Kevin Can Wait Savagely Killed Off a Main Character and Fans Are Pissed

 Skip Nav
CBS has been criticized time and time again for refusing to pick up any new shows with female leads, and now it appears that even female costars aren't safe. It was announced in June that Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James, would kill off the main character's wife, Donna, played by actress Erinn Hayes, but CBS did not specify how. Fans finally had an answer when the show's season two premiere aired on Monday night, and they weren't happy.

Instead of giving Donna a thoughtful send-off, which is what a few audience members were expecting, there's a brief mention about how "it's been over a year since she died." Kevin's daughter Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) is getting married, so they have a quick conversation about how sad they are that Donna isn't there to witness the event.

Hayes and Donna's departure was done to make room for the arrival of Leah Remini's character, Vanessa Cellucci. After a guest spot on season one, CBS decided that the chemistry between the former King of Queens costars was too strong to ignore and ousted Hayes. There's no denying that James and Remini work well together after having shared a screen for nearly 10 years, but why did that mean Donna had to be killed off? It's a question that a lot of fans are still upset about.












