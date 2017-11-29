CBS Cancels Wisdom of the Crowd Following Allegations Against Jeremy Piven

After only 13 episodes, Wisdom of the Crowd's debut season has been cut short. Granted, the CBS drama — which centers on a tech genius (Jeremy Piven) who creates a crowd-sourcing hub to help solve crime following the death of his daughter — has never been a top performer for the network. Performance aside, though, there are other, more disturbing reasons it might have been canceled. Like so many other men in Hollywood, a collection of troubling sexual harassment allegations against Piven have surfaced.

Before announcing the end of Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS had already been "looking into" the actor in the wake of the allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Actress Ariane Bellamar accused the former leading man of groping her on the set of HBO's Entourage and was soon followed by other women alleging they endured similar behavior from the actor. Piven denies the allegations, calling them "absolutely false and completely fabricated."

For any fans of the show, which has aired nine episodes so far, the story will likely somewhat wrap up before it fulfills its 13-episode order. Wisdom of the Crowd will continue to air on Sundays, but there's no word on whether CBS is considering a different actor to take over for Piven in a potential second season.