6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion 2-in-1 Dress Trend It Won’t Be Long Before Every It Girl Is Wearing the 2-in-1 Dress Trend June 3, 2017 by Marina Liao 107 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You might not have noticed, but two-in-one dresses have been making their way into your lives. What exactly does this style entail? Well, it looks like a dress within a dress. And depending how you see it, it almost appears like the fabric is falling off its wearer to reveal another pretty print underneath. Emma Stone tried the trend at the SAG Awards in Alexander McQueen and since then, we've seen many replications on and off the runway. Kate Bosworth popped up in a Giambattista Valli floral number while Sienna Miller wore a silky version from Lanvin. The mixed-media style appears to be It-girl approved. It's only a matter of time — and weather — before everyone starts hopping on this trend. The two-in-one style will certainly revive your Spring wardrobe too, so scroll on to shop similar pieces. They will be your new go-to uniform for wedding and festival season. Related8 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now Shop Brands Rag & Bone · Jason Wu · Halston · DKNY · Jonathan Simkhai · Diane von Furstenberg · Cushnie et Ochs · Asos Image Source: Getty The Trend Popped Up on Janelle Monáe at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson Sienna Miller Rocked This Lanvin Dress to London's Premiere of Live by Night Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Anna Kendrick Chose a Flirty Black-and-White Piece by Giambattista Valli Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz Kate Bosworth Opted For a More Feminine Version With Florals Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland While Emma Stone Went With Alexander McQueen to the 2017 SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez The Style Too Was Spotted on the Runways, Like Creatures of the Wind Image Source: Getty / Catwalking In Prabal Gurung's Fall '17 Collection Image Source: Getty Tadashi Shoji Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard A model walked the Fall '17 runway in a metallic dress. And Monse's Spring '17 Collection Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic Get ahead of the trend and shop similar options below! Rag & Bone Londar Dress $550 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Day Dresses Jason Wu Paneled Printed Silk-georgette Gown - Green $2,995 $1,797 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Jason Wu Evening Dresses Halston Lamé-paneled Stretch-crepe Gown - White $425 $255 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Halston Evening Dresses DKNY Pieced V-Neck Slip Dress With Raw Edges $598 $239 from DKNY Buy Now See more DKNY Dresses Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Chambray Dress $895 $537 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Day Dresses Neiman Marcus Dresses cinq a sept Kaidin Two-Tone Sleeveless Midi Dress, Black/Ivory $445 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Dresses Diane von Furstenberg Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress, Blue $568 $340 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses Cushnie et Ochs Leah Color-block Stretch-knit Dress - Midnight blue $1,495 $1,046 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Cushnie et Ochs Cocktail Dresses Asos Wrap Front Maxi Dress with Cold Shoulder in Mixed Print $58 $36 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Share this post Summer FashionStyle TipsSpring FashionStyle How ToRunwaySpringCelebrity StyleTrendsDresses