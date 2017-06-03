 Skip Nav
It Won't Be Long Before Every It Girl Is Wearing the 2-in-1 Dress Trend

It Won’t Be Long Before Every It Girl Is Wearing the 2-in-1 Dress Trend

You might not have noticed, but two-in-one dresses have been making their way into your lives. What exactly does this style entail? Well, it looks like a dress within a dress. And depending how you see it, it almost appears like the fabric is falling off its wearer to reveal another pretty print underneath. Emma Stone tried the trend at the SAG Awards in Alexander McQueen and since then, we've seen many replications on and off the runway. Kate Bosworth popped up in a Giambattista Valli floral number while Sienna Miller wore a silky version from Lanvin. The mixed-media style appears to be It-girl approved.

It's only a matter of time — and weather — before everyone starts hopping on this trend. The two-in-one style will certainly revive your Spring wardrobe too, so scroll on to shop similar pieces. They will be your new go-to uniform for wedding and festival season.

Image Source: Getty
The Trend Popped Up on Janelle Monáe at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
The Trend Popped Up on Janelle Monáe at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson
Sienna Miller Rocked This Lanvin Dress to London's Premiere of Live by Night
Sienna Miller Rocked This Lanvin Dress to London's Premiere of Live by Night
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Anna Kendrick Chose a Flirty Black-and-White Piece by Giambattista Valli
Anna Kendrick Chose a Flirty Black-and-White Piece by Giambattista Valli
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Kate Bosworth Opted For a More Feminine Version With Florals
Kate Bosworth Opted For a More Feminine Version With Florals
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
While Emma Stone Went With Alexander McQueen to the 2017 SAG Awards
While Emma Stone Went With Alexander McQueen to the 2017 SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
The Style Too Was Spotted on the Runways, Like Creatures of the Wind
The Style Too Was Spotted on the Runways, Like Creatures of the Wind
Image Source: Getty / Catwalking
In Prabal Gurung's Fall '17 Collection
In Prabal Gurung's Fall '17 Collection
Image Source: Getty
Tadashi Shoji
Tadashi Shoji
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard

A model walked the Fall '17 runway in a metallic dress.

And Monse's Spring '17 Collection
And Monse's Spring '17 Collection
Image Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic

Get ahead of the trend and shop similar options below!

Rag & Bone
Londar Dress
$550
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Day Dresses
Jason Wu
Paneled Printed Silk-georgette Gown - Green
$2,995 $1,797
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Jason Wu Evening Dresses
Halston
Lamé-paneled Stretch-crepe Gown - White
$425 $255
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Halston Evening Dresses
DKNY
Pieced V-Neck Slip Dress With Raw Edges
$598 $239
from DKNY
Buy Now See more DKNY Dresses
Jonathan Simkhai
Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Chambray Dress
$895 $537
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Day Dresses
Neiman Marcus Dresses
cinq a sept Kaidin Two-Tone Sleeveless Midi Dress, Black/Ivory
$445
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress, Blue
$568 $340
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses
Cushnie et Ochs
Leah Color-block Stretch-knit Dress - Midnight blue
$1,495 $1,046
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Cushnie et Ochs Cocktail Dresses
Asos
Wrap Front Maxi Dress with Cold Shoulder in Mixed Print
$58 $36
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
