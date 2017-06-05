The Definitive List of Fashion's Biggest Stars, Game Changers, and Innovators Is Here

 Skip Nav
The annual list of CFDA Award nominees was released following a reception in NYC. It's the rundown of the industry's biggest stars and rising talents. Some names have appeared for seasons, like Marc Jacobs and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen; but that doesn't mean newcomers don't stand a chance. In fact, the 2016 womenswear designer of the year spotlighted the husband and wife duo behind Brock Collection, who quickly became the brand to watch at Fall 2017 Fashion Week and beyond and ended up on the list again this year, a sure sign of the kind of clout the award carries.

So who else got a nod? This year's roster includes honoree Kenneth Cole, a recipient for the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change, for his commitment to civic service. You'll also find the buzzy designer behind Balenciaga and Vetements, Demna Gvasalia, being honored with the international award. See the complete list of nominations and honorees below, and be sure to tune in tonight to see who ends up in the winners' circle at the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Womenswear Designer of the Year Award

  • Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra
  • Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
  • Marc Jacobs
  • Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler
  • Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year Award

  • Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
  • Robert Geller
  • Tim Coppens
  • Thom Browne
  • Todd Snyder

Accessory Designer of the Year Award

  • Stuart Vevers for Coach
  • Irene Neuwirth
  • Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
  • Paul Andrew
  • Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

  • Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
  • Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim, and Fernando Garcia for Monse
  • Virgil Abloh for Off-White
  • Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

  • Presented to Kenneth Cole

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Presented to Rick Owens

The Founder's Award

  • Presented to Pat McGrath

International Award

  • Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga

Board of Directors' Tribute

  • Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, and Janelle Monáe

Fashion Icon Award

  • Posthumously presented to Franca Sozzani
Image Source: BFA
