2017 CFDA Award Nominations
The Definitive List of Fashion's Biggest Stars, Game Changers, and Innovators Is Here
The annual list of CFDA Award nominees was released following a reception in NYC. It's the rundown of the industry's biggest stars and rising talents. Some names have appeared for seasons, like Marc Jacobs and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen; but that doesn't mean newcomers don't stand a chance. In fact, the 2016 womenswear designer of the year spotlighted the husband and wife duo behind Brock Collection, who quickly became the brand to watch at Fall 2017 Fashion Week and beyond and ended up on the list again this year, a sure sign of the kind of clout the award carries.
So who else got a nod? This year's roster includes honoree Kenneth Cole, a recipient for the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change, for his commitment to civic service. You'll also find the buzzy designer behind Balenciaga and Vetements, Demna Gvasalia, being honored with the international award. See the complete list of nominations and honorees below, and be sure to tune in tonight to see who ends up in the winners' circle at the 2017 CFDA Awards.
Womenswear Designer of the Year Award
- Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra
- Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
- Marc Jacobs
- Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler
- Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year Award
- Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
- Robert Geller
- Tim Coppens
- Thom Browne
- Todd Snyder
Accessory Designer of the Year Award
- Stuart Vevers for Coach
- Irene Neuwirth
- Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
- Paul Andrew
- Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent
- Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
- Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim, and Fernando Garcia for Monse
- Virgil Abloh for Off-White
- Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
Swarovski Award for Positive Change
- Presented to Kenneth Cole
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
- Presented to Rick Owens
The Founder's Award
- Presented to Pat McGrath
International Award
- Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga
Board of Directors' Tribute
- Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, and Janelle Monáe
Fashion Icon Award
- Posthumously presented to Franca Sozzani