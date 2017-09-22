13 Plus-Size Sweaters That Fashion Girls Will Love

If only sweater season could be all year long — we're seriously obsessed. This year, brands that offer plus-size options are taking their designs to another level. The huge variety being offered makes it hard to choose; that's why we rounded up a bunch of our favorites. They're both stylish and comfortable, so you'll want to live in these cozy options. Take a look at our top picks for the season and stock up on a few before they disappear. They're equally great for work and the weekend, so think of them as a smart investment. Don't put this off!