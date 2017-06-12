 Skip Nav
You Asked, So We Found 12 Swimsuits Under $100 For Curvy Women

Affordable Swimsuits For Curvy Women

You Asked, So We Found 12 Swimsuits Under $100 For Curvy Women

For those who don't have (or want) to spend $300 on a swimsuit, we hear you. In fact, you might have spotted a few options you loved from our best swimsuits for curvy women post, but alas, many of them were a bit pricey. That's why we made it our mission to find more affordable, but still stylish, alternatives. Before you read on, ladies, you might want to get out your credit card. You'll want to buy one or all of these swimsuit selections to highlight your beautiful curves.

Fashion to Figure · Esther Williams · H&M · Topshop · Kate Spade · Asos · Solid & Striped · Forever 21
Duskii Oasis Zip Me Up Bustier Bikini Top
Duskii Oasis Zip Me Up Bustier Bikini Top

Planning a vacation in the tropics? You'll need this Duskii bikini top ($97) with a banana leaf print.

Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Duskii Oasis Zip Me Up bustier bikini top
$96.94
from Farfetch
Anthropologie Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top
Anthropologie Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top

Anthropologie's ruched swim top ($78) provides coverage without sacrificing style.

Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear
Allihop Twist-Front Tankini Swim Bikini Top
$78
from Anthropologie
ASOS Robyn Lawley Zip Through Swimsuit
ASOS Robyn Lawley Zip Through Swimsuit

Show off your sporty side and slip into this zip-up swimsuit ($98) before playing a game of beach volleyball.

Asos Plus Swimwear
Robyn Lawley Zip Through Swimsuit
$98
from Asos
ModCloth Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red
ModCloth Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red

Catch everyone's attention at the beach in a fiery red swimsuit ($90).

Esther Williams
Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red - 16-34 in 28
$89.99
from ModCloth
H&M Bikini Top
H&M Bikini Top

The sturdy straps of this H&M bikini top ($18) are suitable for ladies with a bigger bust.

H&M
Bikini Top
$17.99
from H&M
Topshop Women's Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit
Topshop Women's Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit

This Topshop scallop one-piece ($60) calls for a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Topshop
Women's Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit
$60
from Nordstrom
Gabifresh x Swimsuits For All Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit
Gabifresh x Swimsuits For All Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit

This reversible cutout bustier swimsuit by Gabifresh ($98) has tummy-control lining plus removable shoulder strap sets.

Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Plus Size Women's Gabifresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit
$98
from Nordstrom
Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top
Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top

The scalloped style hasn't disappeared yet! Kate Spade New York's bandeau bikini top ($85) with an underwire is calling to us.

Kate Spade
Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top
$85
from shopbop.com
ASOS Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit
ASOS Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit

The gathered waistband on this ASOS plunging-neckline one-piece ($32) holds everything in and features a flattering ruched center.

Asos
Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit
$32
from Asos
Solid & Striped Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms
Solid & Striped Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms

Pair this rainbow hue Solid & Striped bikini bottom ($90) with any colored top you choose.

Solid & Striped
Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms
$90
from MODA OPERANDI
Forever21 Plus Size Mesh Bikini Bottoms
Forever21 Plus Size Mesh Bikini Bottoms

The mesh detail on this Forever 21 plus-size bikini bottoms ($16) is straight up sexy.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Mesh Bikini Bottoms
$15.90
from Forever 21
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Athena Swimsuit
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Athena Swimsuit

It's all about the contrasting patterns in this Swimsuits For All one-piece ($98) that goes up to a size 24 E/F.

Swimsuits For All one-piece
$98
from swimsuitsforall.com
