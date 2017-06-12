6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Affordable Swimsuits For Curvy Women You Asked, So We Found 12 Swimsuits Under $100 For Curvy Women June 12, 2017 by Marina Liao 7 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. For those who don't have (or want) to spend $300 on a swimsuit, we hear you. In fact, you might have spotted a few options you loved from our best swimsuits for curvy women post, but alas, many of them were a bit pricey. That's why we made it our mission to find more affordable, but still stylish, alternatives. Before you read on, ladies, you might want to get out your credit card. You'll want to buy one or all of these swimsuit selections to highlight your beautiful curves. RelatedYour Handy Guide to the 6 Types of Bikini Bottoms Shop Brands Fashion to Figure · Esther Williams · H&M · Topshop · Kate Spade · Asos · Solid & Striped · Forever 21 Duskii Oasis Zip Me Up Bustier Bikini Top Planning a vacation in the tropics? You'll need this Duskii bikini top ($97) with a banana leaf print. Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Duskii Oasis Zip Me Up bustier bikini top $96.94 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Anthropologie Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top Anthropologie's ruched swim top ($78) provides coverage without sacrificing style. Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear Allihop Twist-Front Tankini Swim Bikini Top $78 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear ASOS Robyn Lawley Zip Through Swimsuit Show off your sporty side and slip into this zip-up swimsuit ($98) before playing a game of beach volleyball. Asos Plus Swimwear Robyn Lawley Zip Through Swimsuit $98 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Plus Swimwear ModCloth Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red Catch everyone's attention at the beach in a fiery red swimsuit ($90). Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit in Red - 16-34 in 28 $89.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more Esther Williams One-Piece Swimwear H&M Bikini Top The sturdy straps of this H&M bikini top ($18) are suitable for ladies with a bigger bust. H&M Bikini Top $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Women's Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit This Topshop scallop one-piece ($60) calls for a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Topshop Women's Scallop One-Piece Swimsuit $60 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop One-Piece Swimwear Gabifresh x Swimsuits For All Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit This reversible cutout bustier swimsuit by Gabifresh ($98) has tummy-control lining plus removable shoulder strap sets. Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Plus Size Women's Gabifresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top The scalloped style hasn't disappeared yet! Kate Spade New York's bandeau bikini top ($85) with an underwire is calling to us. Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top $85 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear ASOS Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit The gathered waistband on this ASOS plunging-neckline one-piece ($32) holds everything in and features a flattering ruched center. Asos Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms Pair this rainbow hue Solid & Striped bikini bottom ($90) with any colored top you choose. Solid & Striped Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms $90 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear Forever21 Plus Size Mesh Bikini Bottoms The mesh detail on this Forever 21 plus-size bikini bottoms ($16) is straight up sexy. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Mesh Bikini Bottoms $15.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Swimwear GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Athena Swimsuit It's all about the contrasting patterns in this Swimsuits For All one-piece ($98) that goes up to a size 24 E/F. Swimsuits For All one-piece $98 from swimsuitsforall.com Buy Now Share this post SwimsuitsPlus Size FashionSummer FashionUnder $100BikinisSwimwearSummerShopping