 Skip Nav

Alexander Wang Prisma Bag on Sale

Don't Waste Another Second — the Alexander Wang Prisma Bag Is Half Off


If you've been keeping a close eye on the rising colors dominating the Fall fashion landscape, then you've likely noticed a whole lotta people wearing red. It's bold, rich, and incredibly chic. One of the easiest ways to inject your wardrobe with a dose of this punchy shade is through your accessories, which is why we're flipping out that this cult-favorite Alexander Wang Prisma leather shoulder bag ($375, originally $750) is a whopping half off. A top pick by fashion girls and downtown darlings, the bag features the classic rhodium dogclips and long removable strap. Throw on faux-leather pants and a white t-shirt with this bag, and you've nailed everything that the Alexander Wang girl emulates. We doubt this deal will last long, so get to it.

Alexander Wang Prisma leather shoulder bag
$375
from theoutnet.com
Buy Now
Alexander WangShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Alexander Wang Prisma leather shoulder bag
from theoutnet.com
$375
Shop More
Kate Spade Key Chains SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Baja Bound Porcupine Bag - Beige
from Nordstrom
$398$266.66
Kate Spade
Faux-fur and leather cat pouf key ring
from Selfridges
$76
Kate Spade
Glitter heart keychain
from Kate Spade
$68$34
Kate Spade
Break The Ice Keychain w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$65
Kate Spade
Glitter shoe keychain
from Kate Spade
$48
Sam Edelman Boots SHOP MORE
Sam Edelman
Sampson Shooties
from Anthropologie
$128
Sam Edelman
Women's 'Petty' Chelsea Boot
from Nordstrom
$139.95$99.90
Sam Edelman
Petty Suede Booties
from shopbop.com
$120
Sam Edelman
Women's 'Petty' Chelsea Boot
from Nordstrom
$139.95$119.96
Sam Edelman
Women's 'Tinsley' Rain Boot
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Cushnie et Ochs Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Cushnie et Ochs
Off Shoulder Pencil Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,595
Cushnie et Ochs
Strapless Velvet Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,495$448.50
Cushnie et Ochs
Structured Fit & Flare Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,625
Cushnie et Ochs
Sleeveless Midi Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,295
Cushnie et Ochs
One Shoulder Dress with Twisted Strap
from shopbop.com
$1,495
Sam Edelman Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Ariana Grande
15 Gifts That Will Have Ariana Grande Fans Daydreamin'
by Samantha Netkin
Holiday Food
What Our Food Editors Really Want This Christmas
by Nicole Perry
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Kate Spade Key Chains AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
empirestyleofmind
styleconme
collinstuohysmith
workyourcloset
Sam Edelman Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
everyday_abby
belle.and.lu
krististalter
gracefullytaylored
Cushnie et Ochs Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylists.to.a.t
veronikalipar
veronikalipar
merrittbeck
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds