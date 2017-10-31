Don't Waste Another Second — the Alexander Wang Prisma Bag Is Half Off



If you've been keeping a close eye on the rising colors dominating the Fall fashion landscape, then you've likely noticed a whole lotta people wearing red. It's bold, rich, and incredibly chic. One of the easiest ways to inject your wardrobe with a dose of this punchy shade is through your accessories, which is why we're flipping out that this cult-favorite Alexander Wang Prisma leather shoulder bag ($375, originally $750) is a whopping half off. A top pick by fashion girls and downtown darlings, the bag features the classic rhodium dogclips and long removable strap. Throw on faux-leather pants and a white t-shirt with this bag, and you've nailed everything that the Alexander Wang girl emulates. We doubt this deal will last long, so get to it.