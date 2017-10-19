Amal Clooney's Outfits Are Never Complete Without an Eye-Catching Pair of Shoes

Ever wondered what makes Amal Clooney's style so noteworthy? It's not her vintage collection or her ability to pick the perfect vacation outfit, but her amazing shoe collection. The human rights activist and lawyer has a shoe rotation that trumps the rest.

From a summery pair of Valentino espadrille wedges to a casual pair of Ash wedge sneakers, it seems like there's no style Amal hasn't tried before. Keep reading to have a look at our favorite looks and buy similar shoes for your collection.