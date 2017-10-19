 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Outfits Are Never Complete Without an Eye-Catching Pair of Shoes

Ever wondered what makes Amal Clooney's style so noteworthy? It's not her vintage collection or her ability to pick the perfect vacation outfit, but her amazing shoe collection. The human rights activist and lawyer has a shoe rotation that trumps the rest.

From a summery pair of Valentino espadrille wedges to a casual pair of Ash wedge sneakers, it seems like there's no style Amal hasn't tried before. Keep reading to have a look at our favorite looks and buy similar shoes for your collection.

Espadrille Wedges
Our Pick: See by Chloé Canvas Espadrilles
Slingback Heels
Our Pick: Diane von Furstenberg Slingback Heels
Beige Heels
Our Pick: L.K. Bennett Floret Shoes
Floral Heels
Our Pick: Christian Louboutin Floral Pumps
Laser-Cut Heels
Our Pick: Jimmy Choo Shocking Yellow Sandals
Two-Toned Heels
Our Pick: Shoes of Prey x Eleanor Pendleton Pumps
Wedge Sneakers
Our Pick: Ash Bowie Wedge Sneakers
Neon Heels
Our Pick: Giambattista Valli Slingback Sandals
Patent-Leather Heels
Our Pick: Kate Spade Licorice Patent Pumps
Snakeskin Heels
Our Pick: Christian Louboutin Iriza Pumps
Gold Heels
Our Pick: Head Over Heels by Dune Meryl Sandals
Silver Sandals
Our Pick: Stuart Weitzman Follie Metallic Sandals
