 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 15 Cute Dresses Look Designer, but They're All From Amazon — and Under $25

Your closet is about to get much more crowded, because we just found affordable dresses that are downright gorgeous. All you have to do is check out Amazon to solve your fashion woes — we're not kidding. The online retailer offers a variety of pretty, stylish pieces at ridiculously low prices. Whether you want something tight and sexy or flowy and patterned, there's a design out there for you. Instead of spending all of your money on just one dress, you can buy a few. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, you can get free two-day shipping. So stop stalling and get shopping. Your wardrobe is waiting!

Related
These 13 Sweaters Look So Expensive, but They're All From Amazon — and Under $25!

Glamaker Long-Sleeves Pullover Knit Dress
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pinksee Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gonkoma V-Neck Long Dress
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zesica Long-Sleeve Floral Dress
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Glamaker Off-Shoulder Dress
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ZJCT Swing Dress
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gonkoma Sweater Dress
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zesica Floral Dress
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Clothink Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zesica Cold-Shoulder Dress
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ellie's Long-Sleeve Minidress
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gonkoma Cocktail Party Dress
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gonkoma Striped Dress
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dearcase Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SugooVibe Maxi Dress
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Glamaker Long-Sleeves Pullover Knit Dress
Pinksee Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress
Gonkoma V-Neck Long Dress
Zesica Long-Sleeve Floral Dress
Glamaker Off-Shoulder Dress
ZJCT Swing Dress
Gonkoma Sweater Dress
Zesica Floral Dress
Clothink Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
Zesica Cold-Shoulder Dress
Ellie's Long-Sleeve Minidress
Gonkoma Cocktail Party Dress
Gonkoma Striped Dress
Dearcase Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
SugooVibe Maxi Dress
Start Slideshow
ShoppableFallDressesAmazonFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Glamaker Long-Sleeves Pullover Knit Dress
from amazon.com
$21
Pinksee Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress
from amazon.com
$15
Gonkoma V-Neck Long Dress
from amazon.com
$9
Zesica Long-Sleeve Floral Dress
from amazon.com
$19
Glamaker Off-Shoulder Dress
from amazon.com
$25
ZJCT Swing Dress
from amazon.com
$13
Gonkoma Sweater Dress
from amazon.com
$9
Zesica Floral Dress
from amazon.com
$19
Clothink Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
from amazon.com
$20
Zesica Cold-Shoulder Dress
from amazon.com
$7
Ellie's Long-Sleeve Minidress
from amazon.com
$16
Gonkoma Cocktail Party Dress
from amazon.com
$11
Gonkoma Striped Dress
from amazon.com
$10
Dearcase Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
from amazon.com
$10
SugooVibe Maxi Dress
from amazon.com
$14
Shop More
REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Lovers + Friends
Caspian Shift Dress in Red
from REVOLVE
$180
Majorelle
April Dress in Blue
from REVOLVE
$268
Cupcakes And Cashmere
Morena Dress in Coral
from REVOLVE
$110
REVOLVE
X by NBD Paige Dress in Baby Blue
from REVOLVE
$248
Endless Rose
Flare Sleeve Lace Mini Dress in White
from REVOLVE
$77
Target Jackets SHOP MORE
Xhilaration
Women's Duster Kimono Juniors') Light Blue
from Target
$27.99
Merona
Women's Bomber Jacket
from Target
$29.99
Mossimo
Women's Denim Jacket Medium Blue
from Target
$29.99
Target
R+J Couture Women's Embroidered Bomber Jacket
from Target
$44.99$31.48
Merona
Women's Printed Bomber Jacket
from Target
$29.99
boohoo Petite Swimwear SHOP MORE
boohoo
Petite Zoe Colour Block Cut Out Detail Swimsuit
from boohoo
$40
boohoo
Petite Sophie Contrast Piping Swimsuit
from boohoo
$36
boohoo
Petite Lauren Low Back Metallic Swimsuit
from boohoo
$42$22
boohoo
Petite Hailey Scoop Back Swimsuit
from boohoo
$12
boohoo
Petite Sara Extreme Cut Out Swimsuit
from boohoo
$24
REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
realitystarstyle
_cheyennedakota
aloprofile
nonvolatilemag
Target Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aslolife
ctbloggerbabes
ashdonielle
elizabeth_._johnson
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds