These 14 Flats Might Look Expensive, but We Found Them All on Amazon

There are so many reasons flats are the ultimate Fall shoe, but our favorite is that they are versatile and ideal during transitional weather. From jeans on the weekends to skirts and tights at work, these shoes are the easiest part of putting together any outfit. Picking up the right pair can be hard because there are so many choices out there, so this season when you're shopping, try to select a comfortable option that doesn't break the bank. Although you might not immediately think to shop for flats on Amazon, the retailer carries everything from popular department store brands to superaffordable smaller names. Check out our top picks.