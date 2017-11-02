Holy Smokes! These 11 Amazon Jackets Look Like a Million Bucks, but They're Under $29

It's that time of the year when a big coat is a little too heavy for the mildly chilly weather, so a jacket is the perfect outerwear option. We want to stock up on a variety of styles, which is why we dug through Amazon to find the very best picks. Not only are these jackets fashionable, but they're all less than $29. With the holiday season coming up, we think they would make excellent gifts as well. Shop through our favorite finds and score one before they disappear! A true fashion girl knows that these options are undoubtedly hot commodities.