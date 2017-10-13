7 Brands You Might Be Surprised to Learn Are All Made in America

As environmentally conscious businesses become more common in America, consumers are also becoming more interested in knowing where their products come from. Companies have been producing in the States for a variety of reasons: some overseas factory environments may not be using eco-friendly techniques, paying employees fair wages, or treating their employees appropriately.

Staying stateside means brands have an easier time controlling what's happening and can access the final product faster. Plus, it's more eco-friendly because without having to ship overseas, it helps companies reduce their carbon footprint. It also helps to provide more US jobs. We shopped and rounded up some stylish and American-made fashion names for you explore. Take a look at these top choices and find out where they're produced.