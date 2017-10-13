 Skip Nav
7 Brands You Might Be Surprised to Learn Are All Made in America

As environmentally conscious businesses become more common in America, consumers are also becoming more interested in knowing where their products come from. Companies have been producing in the States for a variety of reasons: some overseas factory environments may not be using eco-friendly techniques, paying employees fair wages, or treating their employees appropriately.

Staying stateside means brands have an easier time controlling what's happening and can access the final product faster. Plus, it's more eco-friendly because without having to ship overseas, it helps companies reduce their carbon footprint. It also helps to provide more US jobs. We shopped and rounded up some stylish and American-made fashion names for you explore. Take a look at these top choices and find out where they're produced.

Reformation Teddy Coat
New Balance 696 Suede Sneakers
Three Dots Mock-Neck Dress
Dogeared Wish Necklace
Flynn Skye Celine Slip Dress
Amour Vert Rose Stripe Tee
Rachel Pally Luxe Rib Kori Pant
Reformation
Teddy Coat
from Reformation
$268
New Balance
696 Suede Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$88$70.40
Three Dots
Mock Neck Dress
from shopbop.com
$98
Dogeared
Wish Necklace
from Bloomingdale's
$58
Flynn Skye
Celine Slip Dress
from shopbop.com
$166
Amour Vert
Women's Rose Stripe Tee
from Nordstrom
$98
Rachel Pally
Luxe Rib Kori Pant
from REVOLVE
$185
