Angelina Jolie's Givenchy Set Completely Transforms When the Light Hits

Angelina Jolie's red carpet style is full of classic silhouettes and timeless pieces, and her latest look was no different. The actress attended the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her movie The Breadwinner wearing a monochromatic outfit. The actress wore a high-low silk top and flared trousers from Givenchy's Resort 2018 collection. It wasn't until the light hit when we noticed that Angelina's two-piece set actually featured a shimmery print. She accessorized with a pair of peep-toe pumps, hoop earrings, and a diamond ring. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead.

Angelina Attended the Premiere of Her Movie 'The Breadwinner'
For the Red Carpet, Angelina Wore a White Givenchy Set
The Top and Trousers Were From the Brand's Resort 2018 Collection
When the Light Hit, We Noticed Angelina's Ensemble Featured a Shimmery Print
The Top Featured a High-Low Hem
She Accessorized With Diamond-Encrusted Hoops
And a Diamond Ring
