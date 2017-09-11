Angelina Jolie's Givenchy Set Completely Transforms When the Light Hits

Angelina Jolie's red carpet style is full of classic silhouettes and timeless pieces, and her latest look was no different. The actress attended the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her movie The Breadwinner wearing a monochromatic outfit. The actress wore a high-low silk top and flared trousers from Givenchy's Resort 2018 collection. It wasn't until the light hit when we noticed that Angelina's two-piece set actually featured a shimmery print. She accessorized with a pair of peep-toe pumps, hoop earrings, and a diamond ring. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead.