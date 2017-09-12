 Skip Nav
The Most Empowering, Hard-Working Model at Fashion Week Isn't a Size 0 — Finally

Ashley Graham didn't just show her Addition Elle lingerie collection for the third time ever at New York Fashion Week, she also stormed the runway proudly wearing her self-designed turquoise bra and panties and one black set too. But Ashley's also being enlisted by designers like Prabal Gurung. She joined the catwalk alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid in what was surely one of the most fabulous looks from the entire Spring 2018 collection: a glitter-and-fringe crop top and midi skirt set, which she wore with statement earrings and lucite heels.

So you see, Ashley's been working hard while planning her own presentation, and she's not slowing down. She is an industry vet and has been perfecting her walk for a long time now, but we're equally empowered by the sexy outfits she's been rocking at this season's parties. Ashley proves — whether on the catwalk or off — that women with curves can wear daring, sheer dresses and cutout jumpsuits achieving utmost sophistication. Read on to track Ashley's every appearance at Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham Has a Replacement For the Term "Plus-Size" — So Please Use It

Ashley Walked the Addition Elle Runway in Turquoise Lingerie From Her Own Collection
She Also Wore This Flattering Black Set
She Posed With Her Addition Elle Team, Including Jordyn Woods, After the Show
Ashley's Street Style Is a Touch Sexy and Sophisticated
Ashley Walked the Prabal Gurung Runway in a To-Die-For Shimmering Set
She Practiced Her Walk in 1 of Prabal's Tees From Last Season
Ashley Posed With Prabal Backstage Before the Show
She Sat Front Row at the Buzzy Fenty Puma by Rihanna Show
Ashley Also Wore a Slitted Off-the-Shoulder Gown to the Business of Fashion Gala
She Looked Ridiculously Sexy in This Michael Kors Collection Number
Ashley Spoke at the Event Alongside Editor Carine Roitfeld
She Styled a Wide Belt Over a Body-Hugging, Strapless Sheath at the Harper's Bazaar Party
Ashley Kicked Off Fashion Week at a Party Alongside Kate Bosworth
She Wore This Unbelievable Side-Cutout Jumpsuit at the Daily Front Row Afterparty
Ashley Made a Statement in Latex at the V Magazine Party
