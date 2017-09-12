Ashley Graham didn't just show her Addition Elle lingerie collection for the third time ever at New York Fashion Week, she also stormed the runway proudly wearing her self-designed turquoise bra and panties and one black set too. But Ashley's also being enlisted by designers like Prabal Gurung. She joined the catwalk alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid in what was surely one of the most fabulous looks from the entire Spring 2018 collection: a glitter-and-fringe crop top and midi skirt set, which she wore with statement earrings and lucite heels.

So you see, Ashley's been working hard while planning her own presentation, and she's not slowing down. She is an industry vet and has been perfecting her walk for a long time now, but we're equally empowered by the sexy outfits she's been rocking at this season's parties. Ashley proves — whether on the catwalk or off — that women with curves can wear daring, sheer dresses and cutout jumpsuits achieving utmost sophistication. Read on to track Ashley's every appearance at Fashion Week.