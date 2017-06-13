 Skip Nav
Check Out These 11 Stylish Cat-Eye Sunglasses From ASOS — All Under $50

Asos Cat Eye Sunglasses

Check Out These 11 Stylish Cat-Eye Sunglasses From ASOS — All Under $50

Sunnies aren't just for protection; they can be the piece that upgrades any outfit to the next level. Cat-eye sunglasses are one of the best ways to transform your look because they're universally flattering. And the best thing about this style is that you can find them in many shapes, sizes, and colors. Pick up an understated black pair if you like more of a classic style, or try a funky hot pink pair if you want to stand out. With all these fun variations, there is bound to be one just for you. See the options ASOS has in store, right this way.

Shop Brands
Asos · Cheap Monday · A. J. Morgan · MinkPink · Le Specs · MANGO · Jeepers Peepers
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Gap t-shirt, The Arrivals jacket, Sonia Rykiel skirt, Shourouk earrings, Fendi sunglasses Right: Proenza Schouler top and pants, Iconery rings, Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses
ASOS Rose Gold Cut Away Cat Eye Metal Sunglasses
ASOS Rose Gold Cut Away Cat Eye Metal Sunglasses

Shine bright in these ASOS Rose Gold Cut Away Cat Eye Sunglasses ($19). Get in on the rose gold trend and match these with all of your favorite jewelry or even your iPhone. These sleek, flat frames make this classic shape look futuristic. The two-tone lenses are another unique detail that makes these special.

Asos
Rose Gold Cut Away Cat Eye Metal Sunglasses
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sunglasses
Cheap Monday Cat Eye Sunglasses in Tortoise Print
Cheap Monday Cat Eye Sunglasses in Tortoise Print

These Cheap Monday Cat Eye Sunglasses ($40) remind us of something a classic Hollywood star would wear. The classic large shape will enhance any outfit. The see-through tortoise print makes these feel extra glamorous, too. Rock a ponytail with these so everyone can see your specks.

Cheap Monday
Cat Eye Sunglasses in Tortoise Print
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Cheap Monday Sunglasses
A. J. Morgan AJ Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses
A. J. Morgan AJ Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses

These A. J. Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses ($19) will stand out all season long. The perfectly shaped black trim and silver glitter lining makes these sparkly and trendy. The purple lenses will help you to see the world with a new perspective. These retro glasses will be a picture-perfect finish to all your Summer selfies.

A. J. Morgan
AJ Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more A. J. Morgan Sunglasses
MinkPink Baby Doll Cat Eye Sunglasses
MinkPink Baby Doll Cat Eye Sunglasses

Head to your next picnic party in these festive MinkPink Baby Doll Cat Eye Sunglasses ($19). These gingham sunnies are so cute you'll want to match them with every outfit. The chunky frames and dark lenses are chic, too. French braid your hair with these if you want to show them off.

MinkPink
Baby Doll Cat Eye Sunglasses
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more MinkPink Sunglasses
Black Phoenix Wire Frame Sunglasses
Black Phoenix Wire Frame Sunglasses

These cool Black Phoenix Wire Frame Sunglasses ($48) will add some color to your life. The basic silver frame is accented with bright blue lenses. You'll catch everyone staring at themselves in the mirrored lenses. If you want comfort, the lightweight material and silicone nose pads are made for you.

Asos Sunglasses
Black Phoenix Wire Frame Sunglasses
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sunglasses
A. J. Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses in Taupe with Metal Frame
A. J. Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses in Taupe with Metal Frame

We're loving these taupe A. J. Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses ($19). Mixing tan colors, tortoiseshell, and gold metal is a stylish combination. The gradient-tinted lenses accentuate all the flattering shades. No one will believe how much these cost.

A. J. Morgan
AJ Morgan Cat Eye Sunglasses in Taupe with Metal Frame
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more A. J. Morgan Sunglasses
Le Specs Hot Large Cat Eye Sunglasses
Le Specs Hot Large Cat Eye Sunglasses

These Le Specs Hot Large Cat Eye Sunglasses ($29) are for the girl who loves bright colors. The bright pink frames and blue mirrored lens make these unique — everyone will want to know where you got them. Match with an all-white outfit for the ultimate statement. For hair inspiration, throw your hair in a topknot bun, and everyone will focus on the specs.

Le Specs
Hot Large Cat Eye Sunglasses
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses
ASOS Cat Eye Sunglasses With Cut Away Frame In Marble Acetate Transfer
ASOS Cat Eye Sunglasses With Cut Away Frame In Marble Acetate Transfer

Prepare to stand out when you wear the ASOS Cat Eye Sunglasses With Cut Away Frame ($19). The marble print is a fun feature, too. The black and white colors mixed with a purple tinted lenses make these feel modern.

Asos
Cat Eye Sunglasses With Cut Away Frame In Marble Acetate Transfer
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sunglasses
MANGO Clear Cat Eye Sunglasses
MANGO Clear Cat Eye Sunglasses

These MANGO Clear Cat Eye Sunglasses ($29) are both stylish and affordable. The mix of clear and gold trim make these feel luxurious. We love the clear trend; it almost looks like your glasses are floating. Pair with an off-the-shoulder top for a polished look.

MANGO
Clear Cat Eye Sunglasses
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more MANGO Sunglasses
Jeepers Peepers Tort Frame Sunglasses
Jeepers Peepers Tort Frame Sunglasses

These cat-eye Jeepers Peepers Tort Frame Sunglasses ($16) give off that feline feel. The tortoiseshell print and gold hardware are classic features so you can wear these year-round. You won't want to take these off.

Jeepers Peepers
Tort Frame Sunglasses
$16
from Asos
Buy Now See more Jeepers Peepers Sunglasses
Cheap Monday Kurt Cat Eye Sunglasses
Cheap Monday Kurt Cat Eye Sunglasses

Not all cat-eye frames come in the same shape. These Cheap Monday Kurt Cat Eye Sunglasses ($48) put a round twist on the trend. This shape is back in style and bound to be a hit on your Instagram feed. Feel like a superstar every time you wear these.

Cheap Monday
Kurt Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Cheap Monday Sunglasses
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds