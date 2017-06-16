 Skip Nav
18 Asos Dresses You Can Wear to All Those Summer Weddings

Asos Wedding Guest Dresses

18 Asos Dresses You Can Wear to All Those Summer Weddings

Ask a friend where to shop for a wedding guest dress and Asos will likely be mentioned. The online retailer has a huge selection of clothing and accessories (1,500 new products drop every week) that cater to all types of shoppers.

If you've ever scrolled through the categories, however, you know the items amount to 100 pages or more. This is pretty overwhelming if you're trying to find just one dress for a Summer wedding. Since we've been in your shoes, we decided to speed up the search by narrowing the dresses down to 18 solid pieces. Ahead are options that vary in color, length, and style — all with price tags that won't make you faint.

Shop Brands
Asos · Needle & Thread · TFNC · Club L
Image Source: Getty
Fame and Partners Premium Metallic Gown With Fishtail
Fame and Partners Premium Metallic Gown With Fishtail

For a black-tie wedding, show up in a Fame and Partners metallic gown ($245). The fishtail train will twirl around on the dance floor.

Asos Evening Dresses
Fame and Partners Premium Metallic Gown with Fishtail
$245
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Asos Embroidered Organza with Stripe Bodice Midi Dress
Asos Embroidered Organza with Stripe Bodice Midi Dress

The organza fabric on this floral midi dress ($237) gives the dress a light and airy feel.

Asos
SALON Embroidered Organza with Stripe Bodice Midi Dress
$237
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Needle & Thread Swan Tulle Maxi Dress With Frill Sleeve
Needle & Thread Swan Tulle Maxi Dress With Frill Sleeve

The flutter sleeves on this Needle & Thread tulle maxi dress ($277) is one of our favorite gown details.

Needle & Thread
Swan Tulle Maxi Dress With Frill Sleeve
$277
from Asos
Buy Now See more Needle & Thread Dresses
Asos Cape Back Midi Dress
Asos Cape Back Midi Dress

Asos's cape midi dress ($119) looks smart and sophisticated for the guest who wants to stand out.

Asos
Cape Back Midi Dress
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
True Decadence Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress
True Decadence Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress

Summer parties call for florals and you'll definitely feel like a garden fairy in this gown ($253).

Asos Dresses
True Decadence Tall Premium Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress
$253
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Asos Mesh Midi Dress With Ribbon Strapping Detail
Asos Mesh Midi Dress With Ribbon Strapping Detail

Channel ballerina vibes at the wedding in this mesh midi dress with a ribbon sash ($87).

Asos
WEDDING Mesh Midi Dress With Ribbon Strapping Detail
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bridal Gowns
True Violet Tiered Longer Length Midi Dress in Tulle
True Violet Tiered Longer Length Midi Dress in Tulle

The tulle on this violet halter dress ($135) makes it feel much more romantic.

Asos Dresses
True Violet Tiered Longer Length Midi Dress in Tulle
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Asos Tea Dress Maxi With Ruffle Detail and Open Back
Asos Tea Dress Maxi With Ruffle Detail and Open Back

You can't go wrong with an Asos cobalt ruffle dress ($72).

Asos
Tea Dress Maxi With Ruffle Detail and Open Back
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Y.A.S Andra Lilac Lace-Up Dress
Y.A.S Andra Lilac Lace-Up Dress

The little lace-up detail on the back separates this Asos lilac dress from the rest ($190).

Asos Dresses
Y.A.S Andra Lilac Lace-Up Dress
$190
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Hope & Ivy Tiered Maxi Dress With Floral Embroidery
Hope & Ivy Tiered Maxi Dress With Floral Embroidery

Tiered gowns are simply stunning and Hope and Ivy makes an affordable option ($245).

Asos Evening Dresses
Hope and Ivy Hope & Ivy Tiered Maxi Dress With Floral Embroidery
$245
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Asos Embellished Drape Back Midi Dress
Asos Embellished Drape Back Midi Dress

This Asos embellished mini dress ($119) can definitely be re-worn for other occasions.

Asos
WEDDING Embellished Drape Back Midi Dress
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bridal Gowns
John Zack Petite Ruffle Bust Fishtail Maxi Dress
John Zack Petite Ruffle Bust Fishtail Maxi Dress

You won't step on the hem of this John Zack Petite Ruffle Bust Fishtail Maxi Dress ($79) thanks to the fishtail hem.

Asos Petite Dresses
John Zack Petite Ruffle Bust Fishtail Maxi Dress
$79
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Dresses
Hope & Ivy Printed Open Back Midi Dress With Lace Inserts
Hope & Ivy Printed Open Back Midi Dress With Lace Inserts

For a modest look, Hope & Ivy's midi dress ($111) features a high neckline and sleeves.

Asos Evening Dresses
Hope and Ivy Hope & Ivy Printed Open Back Midi Dress With Lace Inserts
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
TFNC WEDDING Bardot Maxi Dress With Pleated Skirt and Embellished Waist
TFNC WEDDING Bardot Maxi Dress With Pleated Skirt and Embellished Waist

You can dance all night long in this TFNC off-the-shoulder maxi dress ($111).

TFNC
WEDDING Bardot Maxi Dress with Pleated Skirt and Embellished Waist
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more TFNC Bridal Gowns
Asos Tropical Ruffle Dip Back Midi Dress
Asos Tropical Ruffle Dip Back Midi Dress

Pack this Asos colorful dress ($135) ASAP if you're going to a destination wedding in the tropics.

Asos
Tropical Ruffle Dip Back Prom Midi Dress
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Asos Scuba Crop Top With Embellished Trim Mini Dress
Asos Scuba Crop Top With Embellished Trim Mini Dress

If you're looking for a short and sweet number, Asos's scuba crop top mini dress ($60) is for you.

Asos
Scuba Crop Top With Embellished Trim Mini Dress
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Asos Scuba One Shoulder Big Bow Peplum Midi Dress
Asos Scuba One Shoulder Big Bow Peplum Midi Dress

This Asos one-shoulder bow dress ($92) might steal everyone's attention at the wedding.

Asos
PREMIUM Scuba One Shoulder Big Bow Peplum Midi Dress
$92
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Club L Deep Plunge Back Maxi Dress
Club L Deep Plunge Back Maxi Dress

A scoop-back gown like this Asos Plunge Back Maxi ($40) looks daring, but the front is quite covered.

Club L
Deep Plunge Back Maxi Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Club L Women's Fashion
Summer FashionAsosSummerDressesWeddingShopping
