18 Asos Dresses You Can Wear to All Those Summer Weddings

Ask a friend where to shop for a wedding guest dress and Asos will likely be mentioned. The online retailer has a huge selection of clothing and accessories (1,500 new products drop every week) that cater to all types of shoppers.

If you've ever scrolled through the categories, however, you know the items amount to 100 pages or more. This is pretty overwhelming if you're trying to find just one dress for a Summer wedding. Since we've been in your shoes, we decided to speed up the search by narrowing the dresses down to 18 solid pieces. Ahead are options that vary in color, length, and style — all with price tags that won't make you faint.