18 Asos Dresses You Can Wear to All Those Summer Weddings June 16, 2017 by Marina Liao Ask a friend where to shop for a wedding guest dress and Asos will likely be mentioned. The online retailer has a huge selection of clothing and accessories (1,500 new products drop every week) that cater to all types of shoppers. If you've ever scrolled through the categories, however, you know the items amount to 100 pages or more. This is pretty overwhelming if you're trying to find just one dress for a Summer wedding. Since we've been in your shoes, we decided to speed up the search by narrowing the dresses down to 18 solid pieces. Ahead are options that vary in color, length, and style — all with price tags that won't make you faint. Fame and Partners Premium Metallic Gown With Fishtail For a black-tie wedding, show up in a Fame and Partners metallic gown ($245). The fishtail train will twirl around on the dance floor. Asos Embroidered Organza with Stripe Bodice Midi Dress The organza fabric on this floral midi dress ($237) gives the dress a light and airy feel. Needle & Thread Swan Tulle Maxi Dress With Frill Sleeve The flutter sleeves on this Needle & Thread tulle maxi dress ($277) is one of our favorite gown details. Asos Cape Back Midi Dress Asos's cape midi dress ($119) looks smart and sophisticated for the guest who wants to stand out. True Decadence Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress Summer parties call for florals and you'll definitely feel like a garden fairy in this gown ($253). Asos Mesh Midi Dress With Ribbon Strapping Detail Channel ballerina vibes at the wedding in this mesh midi dress with a ribbon sash ($87). True Violet Tiered Longer Length Midi Dress in Tulle The tulle on this violet halter dress ($135) makes it feel much more romantic. Asos Tea Dress Maxi With Ruffle Detail and Open Back You can't go wrong with an Asos cobalt ruffle dress ($72). Y.A.S Andra Lilac Lace-Up Dress The little lace-up detail on the back separates this Asos lilac dress from the rest ($190). Hope & Ivy Tiered Maxi Dress With Floral Embroidery Tiered gowns are simply stunning and Hope and Ivy makes an affordable option ($245). Asos Embellished Drape Back Midi Dress This Asos embellished mini dress ($119) can definitely be re-worn for other occasions. John Zack Petite Ruffle Bust Fishtail Maxi Dress You won't step on the hem of this John Zack Petite Ruffle Bust Fishtail Maxi Dress ($79) thanks to the fishtail hem. Hope & Ivy Printed Open Back Midi Dress With Lace Inserts For a modest look, Hope & Ivy's midi dress ($111) features a high neckline and sleeves. TFNC WEDDING Bardot Maxi Dress With Pleated Skirt and Embellished Waist You can dance all night long in this TFNC off-the-shoulder maxi dress ($111). Asos Tropical Ruffle Dip Back Midi Dress Pack this Asos colorful dress ($135) ASAP if you're going to a destination wedding in the tropics. Asos Scuba Crop Top With Embellished Trim Mini Dress If you're looking for a short and sweet number, Asos's scuba crop top mini dress ($60) is for you. Asos Scuba One Shoulder Big Bow Peplum Midi Dress This Asos one-shoulder bow dress ($92) might steal everyone's attention at the wedding. Club L Deep Plunge Back Maxi Dress A scoop-back gown like this Asos Plunge Back Maxi ($40) looks daring, but the front is quite covered. 