5/31/17 5/31/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Bachelorette Party Swimsuits 12 Adorable Bridesmaid Swimsuits For Your Summer Bachelorette Party May 31, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A post shared by Candace van Dell (@candacevandell) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:25pm PST Is it really a bachelorette party if you don't force your whole squad to wear matching outfits? It's basically a requirement these days. If you plan on having a Summer celebration, these swimsuits will make for awesome pictures. All the bridesmaids can proudly make a scene in one of these cute picks. Take a look! Related12 Bridal Swimsuits That Are Totally Worth the Splurge Shop Brands Boohoo · Private Party · California Waves · Vanilla Beach Boohoo Costa Rica Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit Channel the bride you're there for in this white swimsuit ($40). Boohoo Costa Rica Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit $40 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride Boohoo Bride Tribe Slogan Scoop Swimsuit Give off Baywatch vibes in this red scoop swimsuit ($40). Boohoo Mexico Bride Tribe Slogan Scoop Swimsuit $40 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear Private Party Squad One-Piece Swimsuit Go for the unexpected in a royal blue swimsuit ($99) like this one. Private Party Squad One Piece Swimsuit $99 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear Private Party Bridesmaid Swimsuit If the bridesmaids love millennial pink, this swimsuit ($54) is a clear winner. Private Party Bridesmaid Swimsuit $107 $53.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Private Party Bridesmaid California Waves Squad Swimsuit Simple and black, this squad swimsuit ($24) will be flattering on many body types. California Waves Squad Swimsuit $48 $23.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more California Waves One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Malta Caution Bridal Party Slogan Scoop Swimsuit Got a rowdy crowd? Proudly warn others in this fun swimsuit ($36). Boohoo Malta Caution Bridal Party Slogan Scoop Swimsuit $36 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride Boohoo Durban Bride Squad Bikini Brief Your bridal party can each choose their own bikini top to wear with this bikini bottom ($16). Boohoo Durban Bride Squad Tie Side Bikini Brief $16 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear Vanilla Beach Bride Tribe One-Piece Swimsuit We like the touch of gold on this bride tribe swimsuit ($40). Vanilla Beach Women's Bride Tribe One Piece Swimsuit - Onyx $39.99 from Target Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Bride Boohoo Bali Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit This hot pink swimsuit ($40) deserves to be on a yacht somewhere. Boohoo Bali Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit $40 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride Boohoo Thailand Bridesmaid Slogan Scoop Swimsuit There's adjustable straps on this pink scoop swimsuit ($32). Boohoo Thailand Bridesmaid Slogan Scoop Swimsuit $32 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Bridesmaid Boohoo Bride Squad Swimsuit The brief-cut style of this swimsuit ($35) won't go high up your legs, so if you don't want to show too much skin, it's a winner. Boohoo Brides Squad Swimsuit $35 from Asos Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride Private Party Bachelorette Swimsuit A post shared by Candace van Dell (@candacevandell) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:25pm PST This bachelorette swimsuit ($99) comes in red, black, turquoise, and magenta. bachelorette swimsuit $99 from shopprivateparty.com Buy Now Share this post SwimsuitsBachelorette PartiesSummer FashionSummerBridesmaidsWeddingShopping