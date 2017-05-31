 Skip Nav
12 Adorable Bridesmaid Swimsuits For Your Summer Bachelorette Party

Bachelorette Party Swimsuits

12 Adorable Bridesmaid Swimsuits For Your Summer Bachelorette Party

A post shared by Candace van Dell (@candacevandell) on

Is it really a bachelorette party if you don't force your whole squad to wear matching outfits? It's basically a requirement these days. If you plan on having a Summer celebration, these swimsuits will make for awesome pictures. All the bridesmaids can proudly make a scene in one of these cute picks. Take a look!

Shop Brands
Boohoo · Private Party · California Waves · Vanilla Beach
Boohoo Costa Rica Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit
Boohoo Costa Rica Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit

Channel the bride you're there for in this white swimsuit ($40).

Boohoo
Costa Rica Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit
$40
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride
Boohoo Bride Tribe Slogan Scoop Swimsuit
Boohoo Bride Tribe Slogan Scoop Swimsuit

Give off Baywatch vibes in this red scoop swimsuit ($40).

Boohoo
Mexico Bride Tribe Slogan Scoop Swimsuit
$40
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Squad One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Squad One-Piece Swimsuit

Go for the unexpected in a royal blue swimsuit ($99) like this one.

Private Party
Squad One Piece Swimsuit
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Bridesmaid Swimsuit
Private Party Bridesmaid Swimsuit

If the bridesmaids love millennial pink, this swimsuit ($54) is a clear winner.

Private Party
Bridesmaid Swimsuit
$107 $53.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Private Party Bridesmaid
California Waves Squad Swimsuit
California Waves Squad Swimsuit

Simple and black, this squad swimsuit ($24) will be flattering on many body types.

California Waves
Squad Swimsuit
$48 $23.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more California Waves One-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo Malta Caution Bridal Party Slogan Scoop Swimsuit
Boohoo Malta Caution Bridal Party Slogan Scoop Swimsuit

Got a rowdy crowd? Proudly warn others in this fun swimsuit ($36).

Boohoo
Malta Caution Bridal Party Slogan Scoop Swimsuit
$36
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride
Boohoo Durban Bride Squad Bikini Brief
Boohoo Durban Bride Squad Bikini Brief

Your bridal party can each choose their own bikini top to wear with this bikini bottom ($16).

Boohoo
Durban Bride Squad Tie Side Bikini Brief
$16
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear
Vanilla Beach Bride Tribe One-Piece Swimsuit
Vanilla Beach Bride Tribe One-Piece Swimsuit

We like the touch of gold on this bride tribe swimsuit ($40).

Vanilla Beach
Women's Bride Tribe One Piece Swimsuit - Onyx
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Bride
Boohoo Bali Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit
Boohoo Bali Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit

This hot pink swimsuit ($40) deserves to be on a yacht somewhere.

Boohoo
Bali Bride Squad Slogan Swimsuit
$40
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride
Boohoo Thailand Bridesmaid Slogan Scoop Swimsuit
Boohoo Thailand Bridesmaid Slogan Scoop Swimsuit

There's adjustable straps on this pink scoop swimsuit ($32).

Boohoo
Thailand Bridesmaid Slogan Scoop Swimsuit
$32
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Bridesmaid
Boohoo Bride Squad Swimsuit
Boohoo Bride Squad Swimsuit

The brief-cut style of this swimsuit ($35) won't go high up your legs, so if you don't want to show too much skin, it's a winner.

Boohoo
Brides Squad Swimsuit
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Boohoo Bride
Private Party Bachelorette Swimsuit

A post shared by Candace van Dell (@candacevandell) on

This bachelorette swimsuit ($99) comes in red, black, turquoise, and magenta.

bachelorette swimsuit
$99
from shopprivateparty.com
Buy Now
SwimsuitsBachelorette PartiesSummer FashionSummerBridesmaidsWeddingShopping
