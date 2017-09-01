Every Single Thing Fashion Girls Are Buying From ASOS For Fall

Even though we may no longer be heading back to school this September, we still get major feels just thinking about what our proverbial first-day outfit would be. Perhaps a fresh pair of denim to welcome a fresh start? Or maybe a breezy dress to book end Summer. Whatever the sartorial case, it's a chance to express who we are and who we want to be for a new life chapter — even if that chapter is nothing more than "Fall."

But if you are headed back to campus, look no further than this editor-approved checklist for everything you need to start the academic year in style. Whether you're studying up a storm or kicking back with friends, we turned to ASOS to help you ace every fashion girl test one look at a time.