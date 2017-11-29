The Best Black Pants For Every Body

 Skip Nav
Let's not sugarcoat it: shopping for pants is hard. Too tight here, not tight enough there, trousers are decidedly tricky. Even the most essential style — your basic black pants — can present a huge challenge, since every brand cuts them just a little differently. Finding the perfect fit for your body type can sometimes feel like searching for a unicorn — literally impossible. Plus, there are tons of different varieties to choose from: wide leg, ankle cropped, skinny, flared, and more. But when you do manage to find the right ones, not only do they look and feel amazing, but they're also the ideal blank canvas for pretty much any outfit you can dream up. Ahead, we've taken some of the guesswork out of the equation with a selection of the very best pairs out there at the moment, so scroll on to see our picks. Happy shopping!

Free People Kimmie Pant
​Veronica Beard Zip Back Scuba Pants
​Theory Demetria Admiral Crepe Flare Pants
​H&M Stovepipe Pants
​Nic + Zoe Wonder Stretch Straight Leg Pants
Topshop High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
​Kobi Halperin Alba Cropped Flare Pants
​Michael Michael Kors Cady Pleated Trousers
J.Crew Edie Full-Length Trouser in Four-Season Stretch
​Gucci Horsebit Detailed Wool and Silk Blend Crepe Wide Leg Pants
​Eloquii Kady Fit Double-Weave Pant
Burberry Stretch Cotton-Blend Twill Tapered Stirrup Pants
Banana Republic Devon Fit Bi-Stretch Legging
​Ann Taylor Tux Stripe Track Pants
Alice + Olivia Mandy Side Panel Flare Pants
