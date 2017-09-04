What 3 POPSUGAR Staffers Consider to Be the Most Important Items in Their Closets Right Now

For senior photo producer Andi, "on the go" is an understatement when describing an average work day, which often includes running around on set, casting for upcoming photo shoots, or scouting locations for a big project. Then, it's straight back home to Brooklyn to walk and feed Steve, her Frenchie, before squeezing in a yoga class and ending the night with dinner and quality time with her fiancé. For days like these, she relies on pieces that allow her to conquer her day efficiently and confidently.

"Every day is different with my job! It's fun and exciting, and I'm always on the go. Since I need to be mobile but still accessible, the wireless earbuds keep me connected while the sneakers allow me to move around. Meanwhile, the jeans go with everything and make me feel totally badass. And not only is the bag chic, but it's the ideal size for everything I carry on the regular. Finally, the plunge bra is perfect for getting me through it all. I need something lightweight that I don't have to fuss with or readjust throughout the day, but that still provides some lift, and this push-up fits so comfortably, it's almost like it's not even there!"