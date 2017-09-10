 Skip Nav
Everlane's Denim Line Is Here! These Jeans Look Expensive, but They're Only $68

We have been not-so-patiently awaiting Everlane's denim line, and it's finally here. The new jeans from the brand are made from premium denim fabric sourced in Japan — they are designed to fit your body just right with a bit of stretch. Not only will they perfectly mold to your shape, they're also sustainably manufactured. The factory they're made in recycles almost 100 percent of its water and air-dries each pair of jeans. So you'll know you're making a responsible purchase when you snag these pants.

What's even more exciting is that these jeans are only $68. But don't let the low price tag fool you — this denim is high quality. They come in a wide variety of washes and styles, so you're bound to find something that fits your needs. Take a look at our favorite pairs and what other Everlane apparel we're excited to wear with them. Fall shopping has never been this easy.

