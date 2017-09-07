These 16 Flats Are From Forever 21, but They Totally Look Designer

We're dubbing flats the perfect transitional shoe for Summer to Fall. Comfort and style join forces in one design, and there's truly nothing better than that. Flats tend to wear out quickly, so we don't want to spend loads of money on them. When we checked out Forever 21's selection, we were utterly impressed by the luxe choices with low price tags. They're exactly what we had in mind. If you're in the market for some trendy kicks, take a few moments to look at our favorites from the fast-fashion retailer.