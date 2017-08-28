11 Bold, Beautiful Tops to Shop at J.Crew Right Now

We're not saying J.Crew doesn't do cool clothes, but the latest lineup of tops is so effortlessly on trend, we did a double take. With ruffles, one-shoulders, gingham prints, and bright rainbow stripes, this isn't your average selection of wardrobe staples. In place of regular button-downs, these come with revamped details — the kind that make even work outfits all the more alluring.

It's time for a strategic change-up. Scoop up any one of these bold new tops — all under $100 — and consider your outfit made.