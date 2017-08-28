 Skip Nav
11 Bold, Beautiful Tops to Shop at J.Crew Right Now

We're not saying J.Crew doesn't do cool clothes, but the latest lineup of tops is so effortlessly on trend, we did a double take. With ruffles, one-shoulders, gingham prints, and bright rainbow stripes, this isn't your average selection of wardrobe staples. In place of regular button-downs, these come with revamped details — the kind that make even work outfits all the more alluring.

It's time for a strategic change-up. Scoop up any one of these bold new tops — all under $100 — and consider your outfit made.

J.Crew
Silk cold-shoulder top in heart print
$88
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Ruffle popover in gingham
$88
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Ruffle top in vintage plaid
$68
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Ruffle-front shirt in end-on-end cotton
$68
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Button-front top in rainbow gingham
$65 $44.99
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Funnelneck striped shirt
$68
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Off-the-shoulder tie-neck top
$68
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Gingham one-shoulder ruffle top
$68
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Petite Tops
J.Crew
Striped button-up shirt with ruffles
$78
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Tops
J.Crew
Floral eyelet top
$79.50
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Tops
J.Crew
One-shoulder bow top in stripe
$78 $69.50
from J.Crew
See more J.Crew Tops
