10 Long-Sleeved Shirts That Can Be Layered Multiple Ways For Fall

As we check off our Fall shopping list, it's important to stock up on the basics in addition to trendier items. While we know exactly where to find the best white t-shirts, the search for the perfect long-sleeved version isn't over. We want one that is lightweight (but not sheer), can be layered (but can also be worn as is), and, of course, comfortable. Keeping these qualities in mind, we searched online for several options that fit the bill. And we think we've found the top long-sleeved tees money can buy (don't worry, they're actually quite affordable). Scroll on to see our picks.