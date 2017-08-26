 Skip Nav
10 Long-Sleeved Shirts That Can Be Layered Multiple Ways For Fall

As we check off our Fall shopping list, it's important to stock up on the basics in addition to trendier items. While we know exactly where to find the best white t-shirts, the search for the perfect long-sleeved version isn't over. We want one that is lightweight (but not sheer), can be layered (but can also be worn as is), and, of course, comfortable. Keeping these qualities in mind, we searched online for several options that fit the bill. And we think we've found the top long-sleeved tees money can buy (don't worry, they're actually quite affordable). Scroll on to see our picks.

Uniqlo
Women's Supima-« Cotton Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$14.90 $5.90
from Uniqlo
Buy Now See more Uniqlo Longsleeve Tops
Rag & Bone
Theo Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee
$150
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Longsleeve Tops
Gap
Modern long sleeve boatneck tee
$24.95 $17
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Petite Tops
Free People
Modern Cuff Layering Tee
$40 $22
from Swell
Buy Now See more Free People Longsleeve Tops
Splendid
French Stripe Long Sleeve Tee in Navy
$68 $45
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Splendid Longsleeve Tops
J.Crew
Perfect-fit long-sleeve T-shirt
$29.50 $24.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Longsleeve Tops
adidas
3 Stripe Long-Sleeve Tee
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops
Three Dots
Long Sleeve Crew Tee
$48
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Three Dots Longsleeve Tops
H&M
Turtleneck Top
$34.99 $24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Longsleeve Tops
Zadig & Voltaire
Long-Sleeve Striped Jersey Tee, Blanc/Mar
$118
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Zadig & Voltaire Longsleeve Tops
ShirtsTopsFallFall FashionShopping
