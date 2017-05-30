5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Best Long-Sleeved Swimsuits 13 Long-Sleeved Swimsuits You'll Want to Slip Into ASAP May 30, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Long-sleeved swimsuits are on the rise, and the cool look is incredibly versatile. They're great for protecting your skin from the sun, or if you surf, wear them like rashguards. And from a fashion perspective, you can throw on pants or a skirt with the style and it doubles as a bodysuit — perfect for going from the beach straight to another event. If you want to try out the look, we rounded up our favorite long-sleeved swimwear. Would you test this silhouette? RelatedThese 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size Shop Brands Stone Fox Swim · Reef · RVCA · Mara Hoffman · Tart · J.Crew · River Island · Billabong · Shoshanna Stone Fox Swim Monster One-Piece Swimsuit If you love a good leaf print, this one-piece swimsuit ($220) is perfect for your next vacation. Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Kalua L/S One Piece Swimsuit 8155900 $220 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim One-Piece Swimwear Reef Mod Wave Long-Sleeve Surf Suit Put on a jean skirt with this long-sleeve surf suit ($59) after a day on the beach. Reef Mod Wave Long Sleeve Surf Suit $79 $58.99 from SwimSpot Buy Now See more Reef Swimwear RVCA My Tide Long Sleeve Cropped Top This zip-up top ($79) will go with any black swimsuit bottoms. RVCA My Tide Long Sleeve Cropped Top $79 from PacSun Buy Now See more RVCA Teen Girls' Swimwear Varley Trusk Snake Swimsuit We think this snake-print swimsuit ($126) totally doubles as a going-out top. Selfridges One-Piece Swimwear Varley Trusk snake swimsuit $126 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Selfridges One-Piece Swimwear Surf One-Piece by Free People x Beach Riot The floral print softens the sporty edge of this one-piece swimsuit ($187). Free People One-Piece Swimwear Surf One Piece by Free People x Beach Riot $187 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Knot-Front Cutout Surf Suit The ombre waves on this knot-front surf suit ($295) are mesmerizing. Mara Hoffman Knot Front Cutout Surf Suit $295 $206.50 from Mara Hoffman Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Tart Cara Long-Sleeve Bikini Set We're digging the pattern combination on this bikini set ($170). Tart Cara Long Sleeve Bikini Set $170 $62.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Tart Maternity Swimwear Dreamland Surf Suit by Free People x Rue Stiic This surf suit ($185) with strappy cutouts comes in five different colors. Free People One-Piece Swimwear Dreamland Surf Suit by Free People x Rue Stiic $185 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People One-Piece Swimwear J.Crew Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit This one-piece swimsuit ($105) includes UPF sun protection, which is like sunscreen for your clothes. J.Crew Long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit in multistripe $125 $105 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear River Island Black Mesh Long-Sleeve Bikini Long sleeves can be sexy — this bikini top ($50) with matching bottoms ($28) proves it. River Island Womens Black mesh long sleeve bikini top $50 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear River Island Womens Black mesh insert high leg bikini bottoms $28 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear Saint Tropez Long-Sleeve Swimsuit This red swimsuit ($225) was designed so that you can move easily without feeling restricted. Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear Saint Tropez Long Sleeve Swimsuit $225 from Nancy Meyer Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear Billabong Surf Tie-Dye Long-Sleeved Swimsuit The V-neck of this tie-dye swimsuit ($87) makes it stand out from other long-sleeve options. Billabong Surf Tie Dye Long Sleeved Swimsuit $87 from Asos Buy Now See more Billabong One-Piece Swimwear Shoshanna Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit Check out the pink zipper on this striped one-piece swimsuit ($220). Shoshanna Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit $220 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear Share this post Summer FashionSwimwearSummerShopping