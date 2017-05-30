13 Long-Sleeved Swimsuits You'll Want to Slip Into ASAP

Long-sleeved swimsuits are on the rise, and the cool look is incredibly versatile. They're great for protecting your skin from the sun, or if you surf, wear them like rashguards. And from a fashion perspective, you can throw on pants or a skirt with the style and it doubles as a bodysuit — perfect for going from the beach straight to another event. If you want to try out the look, we rounded up our favorite long-sleeved swimwear. Would you test this silhouette?



