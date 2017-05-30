 Skip Nav
13 Long-Sleeved Swimsuits You'll Want to Slip Into ASAP

Best Long-Sleeved Swimsuits

13 Long-Sleeved Swimsuits You'll Want to Slip Into ASAP

Dreamland Surf Suit by Free People x Rue Stiic

Long-sleeved swimsuits are on the rise, and the cool look is incredibly versatile. They're great for protecting your skin from the sun, or if you surf, wear them like rashguards. And from a fashion perspective, you can throw on pants or a skirt with the style and it doubles as a bodysuit — perfect for going from the beach straight to another event. If you want to try out the look, we rounded up our favorite long-sleeved swimwear. Would you test this silhouette?

Stone Fox Swim Monster One-Piece Swimsuit
Stone Fox Swim Monster One-Piece Swimsuit

If you love a good leaf print, this one-piece swimsuit ($220) is perfect for your next vacation.

Stone Fox Swim
Monster Fruit Kalua L/S One Piece Swimsuit 8155900
$220
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Reef Mod Wave Long-Sleeve Surf Suit
Reef Mod Wave Long-Sleeve Surf Suit

Put on a jean skirt with this long-sleeve surf suit ($59) after a day on the beach.

Reef
Mod Wave Long Sleeve Surf Suit
$79 $58.99
from SwimSpot
Buy Now See more Reef Swimwear
RVCA My Tide Long Sleeve Cropped Top
RVCA My Tide Long Sleeve Cropped Top

This zip-up top ($79) will go with any black swimsuit bottoms.

RVCA
My Tide Long Sleeve Cropped Top
$79
from PacSun
Buy Now See more RVCA Teen Girls' Swimwear
Varley Trusk Snake Swimsuit
Varley Trusk Snake Swimsuit

We think this snake-print swimsuit ($126) totally doubles as a going-out top.

Selfridges One-Piece Swimwear
Varley Trusk snake swimsuit
$126
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges One-Piece Swimwear
Surf One-Piece by Free People x Beach Riot
Surf One-Piece by Free People x Beach Riot

The floral print softens the sporty edge of this one-piece swimsuit ($187).

Free People One-Piece Swimwear
Surf One Piece by Free People x Beach Riot
$187
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman Knot-Front Cutout Surf Suit
Mara Hoffman Knot-Front Cutout Surf Suit

The ombre waves on this knot-front surf suit ($295) are mesmerizing.

Mara Hoffman
Knot Front Cutout Surf Suit
$295 $206.50
from Mara Hoffman
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Tart Cara Long-Sleeve Bikini Set
Tart Cara Long-Sleeve Bikini Set

We're digging the pattern combination on this bikini set ($170).

Tart
Cara Long Sleeve Bikini Set
$170 $62.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Tart Maternity Swimwear
Dreamland Surf Suit by Free People x Rue Stiic
Dreamland Surf Suit by Free People x Rue Stiic

This surf suit ($185) with strappy cutouts comes in five different colors.

Free People One-Piece Swimwear
Dreamland Surf Suit by Free People x Rue Stiic
$185
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People One-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit ($105) includes UPF sun protection, which is like sunscreen for your clothes.

J.Crew
Long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit in multistripe
$125 $105
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
River Island Black Mesh Long-Sleeve Bikini
River Island Black Mesh Long-Sleeve Bikini

Long sleeves can be sexy — this bikini top ($50) with matching bottoms ($28) proves it.

River Island
Womens Black mesh long sleeve bikini top
$50
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear
River Island
Womens Black mesh insert high leg bikini bottoms
$28
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear
Saint Tropez Long-Sleeve Swimsuit
Saint Tropez Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

This red swimsuit ($225) was designed so that you can move easily without feeling restricted.

Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Saint Tropez Long Sleeve Swimsuit
$225
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Nancy Meyer One-Piece Swimwear
Billabong Surf Tie-Dye Long-Sleeved Swimsuit
Billabong Surf Tie-Dye Long-Sleeved Swimsuit

The V-neck of this tie-dye swimsuit ($87) makes it stand out from other long-sleeve options.

Billabong
Surf Tie Dye Long Sleeved Swimsuit
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Billabong One-Piece Swimwear
Shoshanna Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
Shoshanna Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

Check out the pink zipper on this striped one-piece swimsuit ($220).

Shoshanna
Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
$220
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear
Summer FashionSwimwearSummerShopping
