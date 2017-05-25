5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Trends The Best MTV Logo Fashion This MTV-Inspired Gear Makes It Easy to Flash Back to the '90s May 25, 2017 by Krista Jones 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. MTV has always been a guilty pleasure. From watching TRL after school to binging on My Sweet 16 and catching up on the latest episode of Catfish, there was never a shortage of shows. Marc Jacobs's recent MTV-logo-themed Resort 2017 Collection reminded everyone of their teen years, and the trend picked up fast. You don't have to spend a fortune on these fun MTV logos; we have a mix of affordable and splurge-worthy items. Shop Brands Marc Jacobs · River Island · Forever 21 · Junk Food Clothing · Urban Outfitters · Asos · Freeze 24-7 Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break Cropped Graphic T-Shirt Pair this crop-top Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break T-Shirt ($27) with a pair of denim shorts this Summer. PacSun Teen Girls' Tops Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break Cropped Graphic T-Shirt $26.95 from PacSun Buy Now See more PacSun Teen Girls' Tops Marc Jacobs Leather-Trimmed Embellished Cotton-Twill Tote For a large carryall tote, embrace the glitz and glamour of MTV with this Marc Jacobs Embellished Bag ($357). Marc Jacobs Leather-trimmed Embellished Cotton-twill Tote - Pink $595 $357 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Duffels & Totes River Island Women's Grey Washed MTV Open Back T-Shirt The open-back distressed leopard look on this River Island Grey MTV T-Shirt ($48) will make you feel like a rock star on your next night out. River Island Womens Grey washed 'MTV' open back T-shirt $48 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Tees Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt Try sizing up in this Forever 21 Fleece MTV Sweatshirt ($23) and rolling up the sleeves for a cute oversize hoodie look. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt $22.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt Feel like Gigi in this Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt ($840). Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt $1,400 $840 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sweats & Hoodies MTV Women's Nightgown — MTV French Fries Logo What more do you need than your favorite channel and some french fries? Lounge around in this MTV Women's Nightgown ($15). Target Nightgowns MTV Women's Nightgown - MTV French Fries Logo $14.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Nightgowns Junk Food Clothing MTV Graphic T-Shirt This graphic Junk Food Clothing MTV T-Shirt ($48) will pair great with jeans and sneakers for a casual day. Junk Food Clothing MTV Graphic T-Shirt $47.50 from Macy's Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Tees Urban Outfitters MTV Baseball Hat Dad hats are all the rage right now. Try pairing this checkered and millennial pink MTV Baseball Hat ($20) with a denim dress. Urban Outfitters MTV Baseball Hat $29 $19.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats Collection(Runway) MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt Take this trend on a night out and feel dressed up in this Collection(Runway) MTV x Marc Jacobs Sweatshirt ($1,400). Marc Jacobs Crewnecks & Scoopnecks COLLECTION (RUNWAY) MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt $1,400 from Marc Jacobs Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Crewnecks & Scoopnecks MTV Women's Muscle Tank and Shorts Pajamas Set Channel your teenage years of watching TRL after school in this MTV Women's Pajamas Set ($18). Target Pajamas MTV Women's Muscle Tank & Shorts Pajamas Set $17.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Pajamas Junk Food Clothing Women's MTV Sweatshirt This distressed-looking Junk Food Clothing MTV Sweatshirt ($88) is ultrasoft and a great pullover. Junk Food Clothing Women's Mtv Sweatshirt $88 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Sweats & Hoodies Marc Jacobs MTV Canvas Tote Add a pop of color to your workday look with this Marc Jacobs MTV Tote ($75). Marc Jacobs MTV Canvas Tote $150 $75 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Hobos Asos Retro MTV Sleep Tee Get ready for bed in this doughnut-inspired Asos Retro MTV Sleep Tee ($32). Asos Retro MTV Sleep Tee $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Plus Intimates Freeze 24-7 Juniors' MTV Cold Shoulder Graphic T-Shirt Nothing screams MTV more than New York. This Freeze 24-7 MTV Graphic T-Shirt ($13) will look great with a pair of black leather leggings. Freeze 24-7 Juniors' MTV Cold Shoulder Graphic T-Shirt $24 $12.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Freeze 24-7 Teen Girls' Tops Share this post Summer FashionNeed NowTrendsMTV