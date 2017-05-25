 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This MTV-Inspired Gear Makes It Easy to Flash Back to the '90s

The Best MTV Logo Fashion

This MTV-Inspired Gear Makes It Easy to Flash Back to the '90s

This MTV-Inspired Gear Makes It Easy to Flash Back to the '90s

MTV has always been a guilty pleasure. From watching TRL after school to binging on My Sweet 16 and catching up on the latest episode of Catfish, there was never a shortage of shows. Marc Jacobs's recent MTV-logo-themed Resort 2017 Collection reminded everyone of their teen years, and the trend picked up fast. You don't have to spend a fortune on these fun MTV logos; we have a mix of affordable and splurge-worthy items.

Shop Brands
Marc Jacobs · River Island · Forever 21 · Junk Food Clothing · Urban Outfitters · Asos · Freeze 24-7
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break Cropped Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break Cropped Graphic T-Shirt

Pair this crop-top Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break T-Shirt ($27) with a pair of denim shorts this Summer.

PacSun Teen Girls' Tops
Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break Cropped Graphic T-Shirt
$26.95
from PacSun
Buy Now See more PacSun Teen Girls' Tops
Marc Jacobs Leather-Trimmed Embellished Cotton-Twill Tote
Marc Jacobs Leather-Trimmed Embellished Cotton-Twill Tote

For a large carryall tote, embrace the glitz and glamour of MTV with this Marc Jacobs Embellished Bag ($357).

Marc Jacobs
Leather-trimmed Embellished Cotton-twill Tote - Pink
$595 $357
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Duffels & Totes
River Island Women's Grey Washed MTV Open Back T-Shirt
River Island Women's Grey Washed MTV Open Back T-Shirt

The open-back distressed leopard look on this River Island Grey MTV T-Shirt ($48) will make you feel like a rock star on your next night out.

River Island
Womens Grey washed 'MTV' open back T-shirt
$48
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Tees
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt

Try sizing up in this Forever 21 Fleece MTV Sweatshirt ($23) and rolling up the sleeves for a cute oversize hoodie look.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies
Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt
Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt

Feel like Gigi in this Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt ($840).

Marc Jacobs
MTV Sweatshirt
$1,400 $840
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sweats & Hoodies
MTV Women's Nightgown — MTV French Fries Logo
MTV Women's Nightgown — MTV French Fries Logo

What more do you need than your favorite channel and some french fries? Lounge around in this MTV Women's Nightgown ($15).

Target Nightgowns
MTV Women's Nightgown - MTV French Fries Logo
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Nightgowns
Junk Food Clothing MTV Graphic T-Shirt
Junk Food Clothing MTV Graphic T-Shirt

This graphic Junk Food Clothing MTV T-Shirt ($48) will pair great with jeans and sneakers for a casual day.

Junk Food Clothing
MTV Graphic T-Shirt
$47.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Tees
Urban Outfitters MTV Baseball Hat
Urban Outfitters MTV Baseball Hat

Dad hats are all the rage right now. Try pairing this checkered and millennial pink MTV Baseball Hat ($20) with a denim dress.

Urban Outfitters
MTV Baseball Hat
$29 $19.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Collection(Runway) MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt
Collection(Runway) MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt

Take this trend on a night out and feel dressed up in this Collection(Runway) MTV x Marc Jacobs Sweatshirt ($1,400).

Marc Jacobs Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
COLLECTION (RUNWAY) MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt
$1,400
from Marc Jacobs
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
MTV Women's Muscle Tank and Shorts Pajamas Set
MTV Women's Muscle Tank and Shorts Pajamas Set

Channel your teenage years of watching TRL after school in this MTV Women's Pajamas Set ($18).

Target Pajamas
MTV Women's Muscle Tank & Shorts Pajamas Set
$17.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Pajamas
Junk Food Clothing Women's MTV Sweatshirt
Junk Food Clothing Women's MTV Sweatshirt

This distressed-looking Junk Food Clothing MTV Sweatshirt ($88) is ultrasoft and a great pullover.

Junk Food Clothing
Women's Mtv Sweatshirt
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Sweats & Hoodies
Marc Jacobs MTV Canvas Tote
Marc Jacobs MTV Canvas Tote

Add a pop of color to your workday look with this Marc Jacobs MTV Tote ($75).

Marc Jacobs
MTV Canvas Tote
$150 $75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Hobos
Asos Retro MTV Sleep Tee
Asos Retro MTV Sleep Tee

Get ready for bed in this doughnut-inspired Asos Retro MTV Sleep Tee ($32).

Asos
Retro MTV Sleep Tee
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Intimates
Freeze 24-7 Juniors' MTV Cold Shoulder Graphic T-Shirt
Freeze 24-7 Juniors' MTV Cold Shoulder Graphic T-Shirt

Nothing screams MTV more than New York. This Freeze 24-7 MTV Graphic T-Shirt ($13) will look great with a pair of black leather leggings.

Freeze 24-7
Juniors' MTV Cold Shoulder Graphic T-Shirt
$24 $12.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Freeze 24-7 Teen Girls' Tops
Summer FashionNeed NowTrendsMTV
Shop Story
Read Story
Marc Jacobs
MTV Raglan Sweatshirt
from shopbop.com
$495 $297
Target
MTV Women's Muscle Tank & Shorts Pajamas Set - MTV Daria
from Target
$17.99
PacSun
Recycled Karma MTV Spring Break Cropped Graphic T-Shirt
from PacSun
$26.95
Marc Jacobs
Leather-trimmed Embellished Cotton-twill Tote - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595 $357
River Island
Womens Grey washed 'MTV' open back T-shirt
from River Island
$48
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt
from Forever 21
$22.90
Marc Jacobs
MTV Sweatshirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,400 $840
Target
MTV Women's Nightgown - MTV French Fries Logo
from Target
$14.99
Junk Food Clothing
MTV Graphic T-Shirt
from Macy's
$47.50
Urban Outfitters
MTV Baseball Hat
from Urban Outfitters
$29 $19.99
Marc Jacobs
COLLECTION (RUNWAY) MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt
from Marc Jacobs
$1,400
Target
MTV Women's Muscle Tank & Shorts Pajamas Set
from Target
$17.99
Junk Food Clothing
Women's Mtv Sweatshirt
from Nordstrom
$88
Marc Jacobs
MTV Canvas Tote
from shopbop.com
$150 $75
Asos
Retro MTV Sleep Tee
from Asos
$32
Freeze 24-7
Juniors' MTV Cold Shoulder Graphic T-Shirt
from Macy's
$24 $12.99
Shop More
Target Pajamas SHOP MORE
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama French Terry Pant - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$16.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Embroidered Woven Pajama Short - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$14.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Set Total Comfort - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$19.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Set Total Comfort - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$19.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Set TENCEL® Blackberry Cream - Gilligan & O'Malley - Blackberry Cream
from Target
$19.99
Target Nightgowns SHOP MORE
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Seamless Gown Total Comfort Blue Floral - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$19.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Seamless Gown Total Comfort Fifties Pink - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$19.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Seamless Gown Total Comfort Purple Floral - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$19.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Seamless Gown Total Comfort Heather Gray - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$19.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Gown with Built-in Support Total Comfort - Gilligan & O'Malley- Paisley Print
from Target
$19.99
Junk Food Clothing Tees SHOP MORE
Junk Food Clothing
Mickey Summer Daze Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$44
Junk Food Clothing
Pink Floyd Tee
from REVOLVE
$50 $35
Junk Food Clothing
Wonder Woman Raglan Tee
from REVOLVE
$55
Junk Food Clothing
Michael Jackson Thriller Tee
from REVOLVE
$55
Junk Food Clothing
Heartbreaker Tee
from REVOLVE
$50 $35
Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Wearing the 1 Graphic Sweater You'll Want to Buy This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
gift guide
Ooh La La — 32 Fabulous French Bulldog Gifts
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday Living
70 Gifts For the Cat-Lover in Your Life — All Under $25
by Hedy Phillips
Gift Guide
131 Gifts Fit For a (Disney) Princess
by Tara Block
Junk Food Clothing Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sarawatsonim
sarawatsonim
CaraDisclothed
lunchpailsandlipstick
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds