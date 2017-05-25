This MTV-Inspired Gear Makes It Easy to Flash Back to the '90s

MTV has always been a guilty pleasure. From watching TRL after school to binging on My Sweet 16 and catching up on the latest episode of Catfish, there was never a shortage of shows. Marc Jacobs's recent MTV-logo-themed Resort 2017 Collection reminded everyone of their teen years, and the trend picked up fast. You don't have to spend a fortune on these fun MTV logos; we have a mix of affordable and splurge-worthy items.