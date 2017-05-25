 Skip Nav
Take Out Your Credit Cards — the Best 16 Neutral Shoes Are Here

Take one look in my shoe closet and all you'll see are tan or beige options. Why? It's the one color, besides black, that actually goes with everything. I consider this light shade a season-less staple. You can rock a taupe bootie for Fall and just as easily wear a mule in the exact same tone for Summer. Consider neutral-colored shoes the building blocks of your wardrobe, and as the 16 shopping options ahead prove, the color is anything but boring.

By Far Shoes Valentina Mules
By Far Shoes Valentina Mules

The removable straps on this mule from By Far Shoes ($285) give you two different ways to wear it.

Stuart Weitzman Supersonic Sandals
Stuart Weitzman Supersonic Sandals

Lace up your Stuart Weitzman flats ($398) and wear them around town.

Givenchy Mink-Fur and Rubber Slides
Givenchy Mink-Fur and Rubber Slides

This furry Givenchy slide ($595) counts as a neutral piece, right? Right.

Proud Mary Strappy Sandal
Proud Mary Strappy Sandal

Try a pair of handmade sandals from Proud Mary ($156) for those who are socially and ecologically conscious.

Common Projects Suede Chelsea Boots
Common Projects Suede Chelsea Boots

For a boot that goes with anything, check out Common Projects's ($525) chelsea style.

Loeffler Randall Starla Flat Sandals
Loeffler Randall Starla Flat Sandals

These Loeffler Randall sandals ($225) are so pretty, we're seeing stars (literally).

Asos Agatha Nude Slingback Point Flat Shoes
Asos Agatha Nude Slingback Point Flat Shoes

You can always count on Asos ($40) to provide you with the perfect flat in a slingback style.

Tibi Kari Leather Mules
Tibi Kari Leather Mules

Tibi's buckle mule ($495) makes a statement all on its own.

Chloé Lauren Flatform Wedges
Chloé Lauren Flatform Wedges

Get the height without the pain in these Chloé flatform wedges ($595).

Robert Clergerie Gigy Textured-Leather Slides
Robert Clergerie Gigy Textured-Leather Slides

Slides are your best friends for Summer and we have our eyes on this Robert Clergerie ($277) style.

Alexandre Birman Canvas Gingham Clarita Heels
Alexandre Birman Canvas Gingham Clarita Heels

When you want a neutral print, go for this Alexandre Birman gingham heel ($495).

Mango Slingbacks
Mango Slingbacks

A neutral pair of slingbacks from Mango ($60) pairs well with jeans or a dress.

Giuseppe Zannoti Petra Laser-Cut Booties
Giuseppe Zannoti Petra Laser-Cut Booties

Giuseppe Zannoti's ($705) take on the sock boot features laser-cut designs on leather for a cool-girl look.

Zara Leather Slides With Interchangeable Straps
Zara Leather Slides With Interchangeable Straps

Zara's stepping up its shoe game with interchangeable straps ($60), so you're never bored with your sandals.

Topshop Cluster Lace-Up Trainers
Topshop Cluster Lace-Up Trainers

Feed your sneaker obsession with these Topshop trainers ($40) you'll wear every day.

Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals
Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals

We're packing the Soludos tassel crisscross sandals ($89) for our next vacation.

