Take one look in my shoe closet and all you'll see are tan or beige options. Why? It's the one color, besides black, that actually goes with everything. I consider this light shade a season-less staple. You can rock a taupe bootie for Fall and just as easily wear a mule in the exact same tone for Summer. Consider neutral-colored shoes the building blocks of your wardrobe, and as the 16 shopping options ahead prove, the color is anything but boring.



