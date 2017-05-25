5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Best Nuetral Shoes Summer 2017 Take Out Your Credit Cards — the Best 16 Neutral Shoes Are Here May 25, 2017 by Marina Liao 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Take one look in my shoe closet and all you'll see are tan or beige options. Why? It's the one color, besides black, that actually goes with everything. I consider this light shade a season-less staple. You can rock a taupe bootie for Fall and just as easily wear a mule in the exact same tone for Summer. Consider neutral-colored shoes the building blocks of your wardrobe, and as the 16 shopping options ahead prove, the color is anything but boring. Related10 Shoes Every Woman Should Own Shop Brands Stuart Weitzman · Givenchy · Loeffler Randall · Tibi · Chloé · Robert Clergerie · Alexandre Birman · Soludos · Common Projects · Giuseppe Zanotti Design · Topshop Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek By Far Shoes Valentina Mules The removable straps on this mule from By Far Shoes ($285) give you two different ways to wear it. mule from By Far Shoes $285 from byfarshoes.com Buy Now Stuart Weitzman Supersonic Sandals Lace up your Stuart Weitzman flats ($398) and wear them around town. Stuart Weitzman Supersonic sandals $398.10 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals Givenchy Mink-Fur and Rubber Slides This furry Givenchy slide ($595) counts as a neutral piece, right? Right. Givenchy Mink-fur and rubber slides $595 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals Proud Mary Strappy Sandal Try a pair of handmade sandals from Proud Mary ($156) for those who are socially and ecologically conscious. Proud Mary $156 from proudmary.org Buy Now Common Projects Suede Chelsea Boots For a boot that goes with anything, check out Common Projects's ($525) chelsea style. Common Projects Suede Chelsea Boots - Sand $525 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Common Projects Boots Loeffler Randall Starla Flat Sandals These Loeffler Randall sandals ($225) are so pretty, we're seeing stars (literally). Loeffler Randall Starla flat sandals $224.48 $190.81 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals Asos Agatha Nude Slingback Point Flat Shoes You can always count on Asos ($40) to provide you with the perfect flat in a slingback style. Asos Flats Raid RAID Agatha Nude Slingback Point Flat Shoes $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Flats Tibi Kari Leather Mules Tibi's buckle mule ($495) makes a statement all on its own. Tibi Kari Leather Mules - Tan $495 $346 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tibi Mules & Clogs Chloé Lauren Flatform Wedges Get the height without the pain in these Chloé flatform wedges ($595). Chloé Lauren flatform wedges $595 $357 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Chloé Sandals Robert Clergerie Gigy Textured-Leather Slides Slides are your best friends for Summer and we have our eyes on this Robert Clergerie ($277) style. Robert Clergerie Gigy Textured-leather Slides - Black $395 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Robert Clergerie Sandals Alexandre Birman Canvas Gingham Clarita Heels When you want a neutral print, go for this Alexandre Birman gingham heel ($495). Alexandre Birman Canvas Gingham Clarita Heels $495 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Sandals Mango Slingbacks A neutral pair of slingbacks from Mango ($60) pairs well with jeans or a dress. slingbacks from Mango $60 from shop.mango.com Buy Now Giuseppe Zannoti Petra Laser-Cut Booties Giuseppe Zannoti's ($705) take on the sock boot features laser-cut designs on leather for a cool-girl look. Giuseppe Zanotti Design Petra laser cut booties $1,175 $705 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Giuseppe Zanotti Design Boots Zara Leather Slides With Interchangeable Straps Zara's stepping up its shoe game with interchangeable straps ($60), so you're never bored with your sandals. interchangeable straps $60 from zara.com Buy Now Topshop Cluster Lace-Up Trainers Feed your sneaker obsession with these Topshop trainers ($40) you'll wear every day. Topshop Cluster lace up trainers $40 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Sneakers Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals We're packing the Soludos tassel crisscross sandals ($89) for our next vacation. Soludos Tassel Crisscross Sandals $89 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals Share this post Summer FashionSummerShoesShopping