17 Pants So Chic, You'll Forget All About Your Jeans

I've recently grown tired of wearing the same old jeans. From zipping them up to sitting down for long periods of time, sometimes I just don't feel like dealing with denim. So I started investing in more trouser-like pants, and I officially never feel like going back. From sleek black pants for work to silky boho prints you can rock on vacation, there is the perfect pair for every occasion. Check out our top picks so you can feel like you're lounging from day to night.