17 Pants So Chic, You'll Forget All About Your Jeans

I've recently grown tired of wearing the same old jeans. From zipping them up to sitting down for long periods of time, sometimes I just don't feel like dealing with denim. So I started investing in more trouser-like pants, and I officially never feel like going back. From sleek black pants for work to silky boho prints you can rock on vacation, there is the perfect pair for every occasion. Check out our top picks so you can feel like you're lounging from day to night.

Style Mafia Satin Pants
$145
Contemporary Striped Pants
$23
Who What Wear Cropped Flare
Topshop Check Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Mafia Satin Pant
Reformation Sorrenti Pant
Michael Lauren Astro Trouser Pant
Mango Ribbed Trousers
Contemporary Striped Pants
Reformation Work Pant
Silence + Noise Sasha Accordion Pleat Culotte Pant
Eileen Fisher Silk Pants
Essentials by Anthropologie The Essential Slim Trouser
Elevenses Striped Silk Pants
J.Crew New Seaside Pant
Joie Deidre B Silk Pants
Pilcro Corduroy Cropped Wide-Legs
Miss Selfridge Cropped Pants
Everlane Wool Flannel Pant
Style Mafia Satin Pants
from
$145
Contemporary Striped Pants
from
$23
