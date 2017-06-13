 Skip Nav
The Rainbow Sneakers You Didn't Know You Needed — Till Now

The Best Rainbow Sneakers

The Rainbow Sneakers You Didn't Know You Needed — Till Now

The Rainbow Sneakers You Didn't Know You Needed — Till Now

In case you haven't noticed, rainbow sneakers are happening. Why wear only one color when you can wear them all? Sneakers are the new norm, from the work day to date night; they aren't just for running anymore. Feel happy stepping into your every day with these cute rainbow kicks picked just for you.

Shop Brands
Vans · Gucci · Nike · Superga · Sophia Webster · Rocket Dog · Paul Smith · Marc Jacobs · Forever 21 · adidas · Converse
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Rainbow White
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Rainbow White

Slide on these Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Rainbow White ($55) for some added luck with your everyday look.

Vans
Classic Slip On Sneakers In Rainbow White
$55
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Gucci Women's New Ace Rainbow Sneaker
Gucci Women's New Ace Rainbow Sneaker

These classic Gucci Women's New Ace Sneakers ($620) are anything but boring with the added twist of metallic and shine.

Gucci
Women's New Ace Rainbow Sneaker
$620
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Nike "Huarache Ultra" Sneakers
Nike "Huarache Ultra" Sneakers

This updated version of the '91 Nike "Huarache Ultra" Sneaker ($135) with subtle rainbow soles will make your next run a little brighter.

Nike
'Huarache Ultra' sneakers
$137.39
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Superga 2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers
Superga 2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers

These glossy leather Superga 2750 Splatter Paint Sneakers ($129) will add extra liveliness to any outfit.

Superga
2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers
$129
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Sophia Webster Fire Bird Leather Trainers
Sophia Webster Fire Bird Leather Trainers

We are obsessed with these Sophia Webster Fire Bird Leather Trainers ($450). Inspired by bird wings from Sophia's SS17 line, you can mix and match separates to pair perfectly.

Sophia Webster
Fire Bird low-top leather trainers
$450 $270
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sneakers
Rocket Dog Madox Lace-Up Shoes
Rocket Dog Madox Lace-Up Shoes

A mix between sneakers and espadrilles, these Rocket Dog Madox Shoes ($50) will keep your feet looking and feeling cool all Summer long.

Rocket Dog
Madox Women's Lace up casual Shoes
$49.95 $44.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Rocket Dog Sneakers
Gucci Peggy Leather Platform Sneaker
Gucci Peggy Leather Platform Sneaker

These funky four-inch Gucci Peggy Platform Sneakers ($950) will elevate any dress or flared jeans for that show-off retro look.

Gucci
Peggy Leather Platform Sneaker, Rainbow/Gold
$950
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Gucci Platforms
Superga 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneakers
Superga 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneakers

These playful rainbow-inspired Superga 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneakers ($85) are a step up from your basic white platform.

Superga
Women's 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneaker -White
$84.95
from DSW
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Paul Smith Rainbow Stripe Sneakers
Paul Smith Rainbow Stripe Sneakers

Try a darker twist with these Italian-made calf-leather Paul Smith Rainbow Stripe Sneakers ($495).

Paul Smith
rainbow stripe sneakers
$495
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Paul Smith Sneakers
Van Rainbow Tape Sneakers
Van Rainbow Tape Sneakers

Add a full rainbow to the bottom your traditional low-top Vans Rainbow Tape Sneakers ($55).

Vans
Women's Rainbow Tape Authentic Sneakers
$55
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Marc Jacobs Empire Toast Low-Top Sneakers
Marc Jacobs Empire Toast Low-Top Sneakers

Shimmering rhinestones and rainbow-covered toast: we don't need to say much more about these Marc Jacobs Empire Toast Low Tops ($295). Totally worth it.

Marc Jacobs
Empire Toast Low Top Sneakers
$295 $206.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sneakers
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers

These Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers ($48) are a great deal. The black canvas and rainbow sole make these a pair you can wear over and over again all Summer.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers
Adidas Gazelle Leather Nubuck Sneakers
Adidas Gazelle Leather Nubuck Sneakers

These rainbow-inspired candy-colored Adidas Gazelle Nubuck Sneakers ($90) have us falling head over heels in love with this trend.

adidas
Gazelle Leather-trimmed Nubuck Sneakers - Light gray
$90
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker

Make the commitment to rainbows with these bright and standout Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Pride Sneakers ($65). Pair with Summer dresses for a new look on the classic Chuck Taylor look.

Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker -Rainbow/Multi
$65 $64.95
from DSW
Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers
Vans Leather Old Skool Sneakers With Rainbow Trim
Vans Leather Old Skool Sneakers With Rainbow Trim

Try the rainbow trend with a subtle hint on these Vans Leather Old Skool Sneakers ($61).

Vans
Classic Leather Old Skool Sneakers With Rainbow Trim
$61
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
