6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Trends The Best Rainbow Sneakers The Rainbow Sneakers You Didn't Know You Needed — Till Now June 13, 2017 by Krista Jones 28 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. In case you haven't noticed, rainbow sneakers are happening. Why wear only one color when you can wear them all? Sneakers are the new norm, from the work day to date night; they aren't just for running anymore. Feel happy stepping into your every day with these cute rainbow kicks picked just for you. Shop Brands Vans · Gucci · Nike · Superga · Sophia Webster · Rocket Dog · Paul Smith · Marc Jacobs · Forever 21 · adidas · Converse Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Rainbow White Slide on these Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Rainbow White ($55) for some added luck with your everyday look. Vans Classic Slip On Sneakers In Rainbow White $55 from Asos Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Gucci Women's New Ace Rainbow Sneaker These classic Gucci Women's New Ace Sneakers ($620) are anything but boring with the added twist of metallic and shine. Gucci Women's New Ace Rainbow Sneaker $620 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers Nike "Huarache Ultra" Sneakers This updated version of the '91 Nike "Huarache Ultra" Sneaker ($135) with subtle rainbow soles will make your next run a little brighter. Nike 'Huarache Ultra' sneakers $137.39 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Superga 2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers These glossy leather Superga 2750 Splatter Paint Sneakers ($129) will add extra liveliness to any outfit. Superga 2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers $129 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Sophia Webster Fire Bird Leather Trainers We are obsessed with these Sophia Webster Fire Bird Leather Trainers ($450). Inspired by bird wings from Sophia's SS17 line, you can mix and match separates to pair perfectly. Sophia Webster Fire Bird low-top leather trainers $450 $270 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sneakers Rocket Dog Madox Lace-Up Shoes A mix between sneakers and espadrilles, these Rocket Dog Madox Shoes ($50) will keep your feet looking and feeling cool all Summer long. Rocket Dog Madox Women's Lace up casual Shoes $49.95 $44.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Rocket Dog Sneakers Gucci Peggy Leather Platform Sneaker These funky four-inch Gucci Peggy Platform Sneakers ($950) will elevate any dress or flared jeans for that show-off retro look. Gucci Peggy Leather Platform Sneaker, Rainbow/Gold $950 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Gucci Platforms Superga 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneakers These playful rainbow-inspired Superga 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneakers ($85) are a step up from your basic white platform. Superga Women's 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneaker -White $84.95 from DSW Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Paul Smith Rainbow Stripe Sneakers Try a darker twist with these Italian-made calf-leather Paul Smith Rainbow Stripe Sneakers ($495). Paul Smith rainbow stripe sneakers $495 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Paul Smith Sneakers Van Rainbow Tape Sneakers Add a full rainbow to the bottom your traditional low-top Vans Rainbow Tape Sneakers ($55). Vans Women's Rainbow Tape Authentic Sneakers $55 from PacSun Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Marc Jacobs Empire Toast Low-Top Sneakers Shimmering rhinestones and rainbow-covered toast: we don't need to say much more about these Marc Jacobs Empire Toast Low Tops ($295). Totally worth it. Marc Jacobs Empire Toast Low Top Sneakers $295 $206.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sneakers Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers These Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers ($48) are a great deal. The black canvas and rainbow sole make these a pair you can wear over and over again all Summer. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers $48 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers Adidas Gazelle Leather Nubuck Sneakers These rainbow-inspired candy-colored Adidas Gazelle Nubuck Sneakers ($90) have us falling head over heels in love with this trend. adidas Gazelle Leather-trimmed Nubuck Sneakers - Light gray $90 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker Make the commitment to rainbows with these bright and standout Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Pride Sneakers ($65). Pair with Summer dresses for a new look on the classic Chuck Taylor look. Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker -Rainbow/Multi $65 $64.95 from DSW Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers Vans Leather Old Skool Sneakers With Rainbow Trim Try the rainbow trend with a subtle hint on these Vans Leather Old Skool Sneakers ($61). Vans Classic Leather Old Skool Sneakers With Rainbow Trim $61 from Asos Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Share this post TrendsSneakersShopping