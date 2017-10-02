There's a Skirt Shape For Every Body Type — and We've Got Proof

Bella Hadid has a love for miniskirts, but me? Not so much. Skirts are probably one of the hardest items for me to wear simply because I never know what to pair them with. (What top? Which shoes?) Plus, they never quite fit the way I want them too. Maxis are usually too long, and I worry about flashing people on my commute in a mini.

But then I did some research. I wanted to find the right skirt for my body type, so when I do shop, I know exactly what to look for. I soon realized that no matter your shape, there is a perfect skirt out there for you. You don't have to follow the exact guidelines below (tall girls can certainly wear A-line skirts too!), but hopefully, our handy advice serves as a jumping-off point for your skirt-searching journey.