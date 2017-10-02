 Skip Nav
There's a Skirt Shape For Every Body Type — and We've Got Proof

Bella Hadid has a love for miniskirts, but me? Not so much. Skirts are probably one of the hardest items for me to wear simply because I never know what to pair them with. (What top? Which shoes?) Plus, they never quite fit the way I want them too. Maxis are usually too long, and I worry about flashing people on my commute in a mini.

But then I did some research. I wanted to find the right skirt for my body type, so when I do shop, I know exactly what to look for. I soon realized that no matter your shape, there is a perfect skirt out there for you. You don't have to follow the exact guidelines below (tall girls can certainly wear A-line skirts too!), but hopefully, our handy advice serves as a jumping-off point for your skirt-searching journey.

If You're Petite: Miniskirts
H&M Denim Skirt
Self-Portrait Peony Lace Mini Skirt
Veronica Beard Gingham Picnic Box Mini Skirt
Miu Miu Embellished Cady Mini Skirt
Topshop Gingham Ruffle Mini Skirt
If You're Tall and Lean: Wear a Maxi Skirt
Alice + Olivia Asymmetric Printed Maxi Skirt
Free People Hot Tropics Maxi Skirt
Elizabeth and James Almeria Wrap Skirt
Asos Maxi Skirt in Stripe
If You're Curvy: Wear a Pencil Skirt
Brock Collection Pencil Skirt
Max Mara Leopard Print Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg Layered Lace Pencil Skirt
Altuzarra Balthazar Striped Crepe Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg Floral Pencil Skirt
If You're Pear Shaped: Wear an A-line Skirt
J.Crew Women's Postcard Print A-Line Skirt
Asos Tulle Midi Prom Skirt
Endless Rose Pleated Long Skirt
If You're Slim: Wear Asymmetrical Skirts
Topshop Spot Flower Ruffle Mini Skirt
Caroline Constas Adelle Skirt
Marc Jacobs Ruffled Cotton Wrap Skirt
Isabel Marant Drye Wool Blend Mini Skirt
J.W. Anderson Striped Asymmetric Skirt
If You're Apple Shaped: Wear High-Waisted Skirts
Lisa Marie Fernandez Seersucker Midi Skirt
Tibi Agathe High Waisted Skirt
Peter Pilotto Asymmetric Midi Skirt
