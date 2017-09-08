Best Underwear Brands
The 10 Best Underwear Brands, and Exactly What They're Good For
Maybe you didn't know about all of the underwear brands that could replace your Fruit of the Loom bikini briefs, and hey, that's OK. But the fact is there are plenty of labels that will help you achieve maximum style and comfort all at once. A lot of them you might be familiar with (Victoria's Secret, Hanky Panky, and the like), but some of these lingerie lines will be brand new to you.
For that reason, we broke down the basics and matched a particular underwear brand to every type of style. You'll also find information about the variety of panties these companies offer so you can decide what will best fit your personal shape and size. Read on for the handy guide, or jump ahead to the taste level that best describes you.
For Urban Outfitters Y-Front Hipster
$15
Comfies Matte Shine Hipster Women's Underwear
$11.50 $8.63
from Zappos
Printed Original-Rise Lace Thong
$25
from Macy's
Women's Print Low Rise Thong
$25 $14.98
from Nordstrom
Women's Mesh French Briefs
$32 $19.20
from Nordstrom
Ck Black Tempt Embroidered Stretch-tulle And Satin Briefs
$50
Set Of Three Carousel Stretch-cotton Jersey Briefs - Black
$50
Invisibles Hipster 3 Pack
$33
from shopbop.com
Get Off My Cloud Undie by Intimately at Free People
$32
from Free People
Single Lady Hi Rise Undie by Intimately at Free People
$30
from Free People
Azalea Embroidery Panty
$178.44
from NA-KD
Moonshadow High Cut Thong
$166.54
from NA-KD
Veronica High-Waisted Undie
$20
Printed No Lines Laser-Cut Hipster
$8
Over The Rainbow Boyshort
$14
The Lacie Lace Bikini Panty
$10.50
Dream Angels Crochet Lace High-waist Thong Panty
$28
Italia Seamless Lace Hotpants
$36 $14.40
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Reno Embellished Silk-blend Satin And Tulle Briefs - Black
$250
Kacie Leavers Lace-Trimmed Stretch-Silk Satin Briefs
$115
from The Outnet
Lorna Brief Nude And White
$60
from Agent Provocateur
