ADVERTISEMENT
The 10 Best Underwear Brands, and Exactly What They're Good For

Maybe you didn't know about all of the underwear brands that could replace your Fruit of the Loom bikini briefs, and hey, that's OK. But the fact is there are plenty of labels that will help you achieve maximum style and comfort all at once. A lot of them you might be familiar with (Victoria's Secret, Hanky Panky, and the like), but some of these lingerie lines will be brand new to you.

For that reason, we broke down the basics and matched a particular underwear brand to every type of style. You'll also find information about the variety of panties these companies offer so you can decide what will best fit your personal shape and size. Read on for the handy guide, or jump ahead to the taste level that best describes you.

  • If You're Sporty
  • If You're Feminine
  • If You're Sophisticated and Classic
  • If You're Bohemian
  • If You're Romantic
  • If You're Flirty
  • If You're Sultry and Sexy
  • If You're Minimal and Understated
  • If You're Statement-Making
  • If You're Daring and Flashy

    Jockey
    For Urban Outfitters Y-Front Hipster
    $15
    from Urban Outfitters
    Buy Now See more Jockey Panties
    Jockey
    Comfies Matte Shine Hipster Women's Underwear
    $11.50 $8.63
    from Zappos
    Buy Now See more Jockey Panties
    Jockey
    Sporties Mesh Hipster
    $10
    from 6pm.com
    Buy Now See more Jockey Panties
    Hanky Panky
    Printed Original-Rise Lace Thong
    $25
    from Macy's
    Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Teen Girls' Intimates
    Hanky Panky
    Women's Print Low Rise Thong
    $25 $14.98
    from Nordstrom
    Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Thongs
    Hanky Panky
    Women's Mesh French Briefs
    $32 $19.20
    from Nordstrom
    Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Panties
    Calvin Klein Underwear
    Ck Black Tempt Embroidered Stretch-tulle And Satin Briefs
    $50
    from NET-A-PORTER.COM
    Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Underwear Panties
    Calvin Klein Underwear
    Set Of Three Carousel Stretch-cotton Jersey Briefs - Black
    $50
    from NET-A-PORTER.COM
    Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Underwear Panties
    Calvin Klein Underwear
    Invisibles Hipster 3 Pack
    $33
    from shopbop.com
    Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Underwear Panties
    Free People Intimates
    Get Off My Cloud Undie by Intimately at Free People
    $32
    from Free People
    Buy Now See more Free People Intimates
    Free People Intimates
    Single Lady Hi Rise Undie by Intimately at Free People
    $30
    from Free People
    Buy Now See more Free People Intimates
    Free People Arabella Undie
    $20
    from freepeople.com
    Buy Now
    For Love & Lemons Zodiac Strappy Thong
    $108
    from shop.forloveandlemons.com
    Buy Now
    For Love & Lemons
    Azalea Embroidery Panty
    $178.44
    from NA-KD
    Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Panties
    For Love & Lemons
    Moonshadow High Cut Thong
    $166.54
    from NA-KD
    Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Thongs
    Out From Under
    Veronica High-Waisted Undie
    $20
    from Urban Outfitters
    Buy Now See more Out From Under Intimates
    Out From Under
    Printed No Lines Laser-Cut Hipster
    $8
    from Urban Outfitters
    Buy Now See more Out From Under Intimates
    Out From Under
    Over The Rainbow Boyshort
    $14
    from Urban Outfitters
    Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
    Victoria's Secret Panties
    The Lacie Lace Bikini Panty
    $10.50
    from Victoria's Secret
    Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Panties
    Victoria's Secret Panties
    Dream Angels Crochet Lace High-waist Thong Panty
    $28
    from Victoria's Secret
    Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Panties
    Very Sexy
    Lace Cutout Cheeky Panty
    $16.50
    from Victoria's Secret
    Buy Now See more Very Sexy Panties
    DKNY
    Classic Cotton Lace Trim Bikini
    $12
    from DKNY
    Buy Now See more DKNY Panties
    DKNY
    Classic Cotton Smoothing Brief
    $32
    from DKNY
    Buy Now See more DKNY Panties
    DKNY
    Energy Seamless Brief
    $12
    from DKNY
    Buy Now See more DKNY Panties
    Cosabella
    Amelie High-Rise Brief
    $55
    from Bloomingdale's
    Buy Now See more Cosabella Panties
    Cosabella
    Italia Low-Rise Lace Hotpants
    $36
    from Neiman Marcus
    Buy Now See more Cosabella Panties
    Cosabella
    Italia Seamless Lace Hotpants
    $36 $14.40
    from Saks Fifth Avenue
    Buy Now See more Cosabella Panties
    Agent Provocateur
    Reno Embellished Silk-blend Satin And Tulle Briefs - Black
    $250
    from NET-A-PORTER.COM
    Buy Now See more Agent Provocateur Panties
    Agent Provocateur
    Kacie Leavers Lace-Trimmed Stretch-Silk Satin Briefs
    $115
    from The Outnet
    Buy Now See more Agent Provocateur Panties
    Agent Provocateur
    Lorna Brief Nude And White
    $60
    from Agent Provocateur
    Buy Now See more Agent Provocateur Panties
    If You're Sporty: Jockey
    Jockey Comfies Underwear
    Jockey Sporties Mesh Hipster
    If You're Feminine: Hanky Panky
    Hanky Panky Low-Rise Print Thong
    Hanky Panky French Briefs
    If You're Sophisticated and Classic: Calvin Klein
    Calvin Klein Underwear Set
    Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster
    If You're a Boho Babe: Free People
    Single Lady Hi-Rise Undie
    Free People Arabella Undie
    If You're Romantic: For Love & Lemons
    For Love & Lemons Azalea Panty
    For Love & Lemons Moonshadow Thong
    If You're Flirty: Out From Under
    Out From Under Laser-Cut Hipster
    Out From Under Over the Rainbow Boyshort
    If You're Sultry and Sexy: Victoria's Secret
    Victoria's Secret Dream Angels High-Waist Thong
    Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Cheeky Panty
    If You're Minimal and Understated: DKNY
    DKNY Classic Smoothing Brief
    DKNY Energy Seamless Brief
    If You're Statement-Making: Cosabella
    Cosabella Italia Hotpants
    Cosabella Italia Hotpants
    If You're Daring and Flashy: Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur Kacie Leavers Briefs
    Agent Provocateur Lorna Brief
    The 10 Best Underwear Brands, and Exactly What They're Good For
    0
