The Reviews on These White Jeans Are Insanely Good

White jeans: you either love them or are scared of them. The thought of wearing almost see-through jeans can be terrifying, but not if you find what works best for you. Shopping online can be hard, so make it easy by using customer reviews and relating to people and their personal experiences. Once you get that pair you love, you will never want to take them off. Mix and match them with anything for a cool Summer-chic look all season long. Rag & Bone/JEAN The Skinny Jeans The Jean: Rag & Bone/JEAN The Skinny Jeans ($185) Why People Love Them: The softness is what appeals to wearers. "These are probably the best pair of white skinny jeans I've ever bought. I agree with what all of the other reviewers have mentioned — they are a super soft material, fit great (and are true to size, in my experience), aren't see-through and wash well too." Express Mid Rise Distressed Cropped Jean Legging The Jean: Express Mid Rise Distressed Cropped Jean Legging ($80) Why People Love Them: "I am always on the hunt for white denim that is flattering and doesn't emphasize imperfections on the back of my legs. This pair has a great weight to it, and is very forgiving, but I recommend sizing up as these don't have much stretch. The material is sturdy enough to hide the flaws but has a flattering shape too." J.Crew Lookout High Waist Crop Jeans The Jean: Lookout High Waist Crop Jeans ($115) Why People Love Them: Hate jeans that show pockets? That's what seems to have sold this reviewer. "I really liked the look of these jeans especially the fact the pockets don't show through like with so many jeans. There is a panel in the front that connects to the pocket that prevents the white square pockets from showing through." 7 For All Mankind Destroyed Ankle Skinny Jeans The Jean: 7 For All Mankind Destroyed Ankle Skinny Jeans ($199) Why People Love Them: Lots of shoppers love high-waisted denim. Here's what one person had to say: "These fit true to size (I'm always a 26 and 26 fit perfect in these). They are high-waisted which I love and have the perfect amount of distressing." Madewell 9" High-Rise Skinny Jeans The Jean: Madewell 9" High-Rise Skinny Jeans ($125) Why People Love Them: Worried about jeans being see-through? Let this user convince you otherwise. "I have hunted for the perfect pair of white denim for what seems forever. The most appealing thing about these in my opinion is the weight of the denim. There is absolutely zero show-through." Old Navy Mid-Rise Stay White Rockstar Skinny Jeans The Jean: Old Navy Mid-Rise Stay White Rockstar Skinny Jeans ($45) Why People Love Them: Banish those thoughts that white jeans get dirty quickly. At least that won't happen with this pair. "I bought these jeans because I saw they are liquid repellant, meaning if you drop coffee on them, the liquid just goes around it. I swear this is the new entertainment with my friends, we tested it with coke and coffee. Not a single stain. They feel great, just like any other jean." Frame Women's Distressed Release Hem Skinny Jeans The Jean: Frame Women's Distressed Release Hem Skinny Jeans ($195) Why People Love Them: Want something soft and easy to wear? "I bought the white jeans and they fit great. They are true to size. Not see through at all. Feel like yoga pants." American Eagle Outfitters AE Denim X Jegging The Jean: American Eagle Outfitters AE Denim X Jegging ($50) Why People Love Them: When jeans stretch out, that can be a real bummer. This user says these won't. "After searching for a few months I finally found the perfect white jeans that don't have rips and don't stretch out by the end of the day." Banana Republic Stay White Skinny Ankle Jean The Jean: Banana Republic Stay White Skinny Ankle Jean ($98) Why People Love Them: Looking for something versatile? "I bought these white jeans to wear to work or even go out. They are comfortable. The quality of the denim is very nice. Thick premium denim. The stretch in these jeans is minimum. They fit true to size." Two by Vince Camuto Skinny Jeans The Jean: Two by Vince Camuto Skinny Jeans ($69) Why People Love Them: These are an all-around winner. "These jeans fit so well. Nice fabric thickness and great length for Summer. This is my second purchase of Two by VC and both pairs are my faves. Comfortable and well made." Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans The Jean: Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans ($55) Why People Love Them: Because the fit just makes sense. "I absolutely LOVE this pair of jeans. I have been searching high and low for a go-to pair of jeans and I have been dissatisfied with many different brands. I decided to splurge and spend a little more than I usually do on any piece of clothing and I do not regret it. The color is perfect, and the jeans can be dressed up or down. The fit is SO comfortable." Citizens of Humanity Rocket High Rise Crop Skinny The Jean: Citizens of Humanity Rocket High Rise Crop Skinny ($188) Why People Love Them: Need something with a tiny flare? Look no further. "Optic bright white and love I can easily roll the legs up due to the tiny flare at the bottom. I ordered down a size and they fit perfectly." J Brand Women's Low Rise Crop Jeans The Jean: J Brand Women's Low Rise Crop Jeans ($178) Why People Love Them: You can find white denim with an edge, too. "These are the best white jeans I've ever bought! I'm a lady with curves and they look great on. In fact they make me look smaller than my other black jeans. The white is bright, the distressing is beautiful and hits right on the knees and the length is perfection too. No complaints here." Topshop Women's Jamie Ripped Skinny Jeans The Jean: Topshop Women's Jamie Ripped Skinny Jeans ($75) Why People Love Them: Once you find that perfect pair for petites, you're hooked. This user is. "Topshop Jamie Jeans are the best if you are petite! I own both the white and black version of these. They make your butt look fantastic and your legs go on for days."