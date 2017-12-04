 Skip Nav
Just For Kicks: Our Editors Chose 13 Cool Sneakers They're Wishing For This Holiday
Just For Kicks: Our Editors Chose 13 Cool Sneakers They're Wishing For This Holiday

When in doubt, always gift people with shoes. You can never have enough kicks — plus, who would be disappointed to unwrap a brand-new pair of sneakers? A crazy person, that's who. We enlisted our editors to choose the designs they are longing for this holiday season, and OMG, they're good. Whether you want something cheeky and playful or sporty and modern, we have uncovered the best of the best. See for yourself!

The FE Castleberry x Greats Royale Sneakers
$240
from greats.com
Buy Now
Nike
Vintage Blazer Leather-trimmed Suede High-top Sneakers - Pink
$100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Vans
Women's Checkerboard Slip-On Sneakers
$50
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Balenciaga
Women's Speed Knit Sneakers
$795
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Sneakers
Tretorn
Camden Classic Sneakers
$85
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tretorn Platforms
They Triangle Low in White-Black
$359
from theynewyork.com
Buy Now
adidas by Stella McCartney
Parley For The Oceans Ultraboost X Primeknit Sneakers - Midnight blue
$220
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Sneakers
Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Mids
$110
from nike.com
Buy Now
Sperry Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
$43
from zappos.com
Buy Now
Nike
97 Ultra sneakers
$187
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Loeffler Randall
Scout Knit Sneaker Bootie
$295
from Loeffler Randall
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Shoes
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
White and Blue Fluo Superstar Sneakers
$435 $370
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs
Women's Techloom Pro Running Lace Up Sneakers
$140
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Athletic Shoes
