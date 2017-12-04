Best Women's Sneakers 2018
Just For Kicks: Our Editors Chose 13 Cool Sneakers They're Wishing For This Holiday
When in doubt, always gift people with shoes. You can never have enough kicks — plus, who would be disappointed to unwrap a brand-new pair of sneakers? A crazy person, that's who. We enlisted our editors to choose the designs they are longing for this holiday season, and OMG, they're good. Whether you want something cheeky and playful or sporty and modern, we have uncovered the best of the best. See for yourself!
Vintage Blazer Leather-trimmed Suede High-top Sneakers - Pink
$100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Speed Knit Sneakers
$795
from Barneys New York
Parley For The Oceans Ultraboost X Primeknit Sneakers - Midnight blue
$220
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Scout Knit Sneaker Bootie
$295
from Loeffler Randall
White and Blue Fluo Superstar Sneakers
$435 $370
from SSENSE
Women's Techloom Pro Running Lace Up Sneakers
$140
from Bloomingdale's
