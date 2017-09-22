 Skip Nav
10 Trends That Didn't Make the Cut This Year — and What You Should Wear Instead
The Wild New Ways Women Are Wearing Skirts This Fall
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution

The Affordable Price of Beyoncé's Adorable Mini Straw Bag Will Surprise You

Beyoncé has been slaying every postpartum look since giving birth to her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, in June. Her latest Instagram outfit, though, is giving us life for several different reasons. Besides the fact that Queen Bey looks fierce as f*ck in her black ruffled top from Attico's Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which she paired perfectly with high-waisted plaid shorts and high heels, it was her adorable mini straw bag that caught everyone's attention. The bag that (almost) upstaged Bey is made by Parme Marin and costs $150. Yes, you read that correctly. Beyoncé, who is known for her high-fashion designer looks, is still down to accessorize with an affordable bag that we now need in our wardrobes. Read on to see the Parme Marin straw bag up close, then shop it for yourself.

Tadlak Small Bag ($150)

