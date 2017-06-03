 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What to Wear on Your Birthday, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Birthday Outfit Ideas

What to Wear on Your Birthday, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Your birthday is one day where you can look and feel your sexiest and not be embarrassed that the attention's on you. Clearly, when all eyes are looking in your direction, you want to look cute! Depending on where you host the party, whether it's at home or at a restaurant, you'll likely have a range of dress options in mind.

Just in case you don't, however, we have a little suggestion: let your zodiac sign determine what to wear on your big day. After all, it's helped us in other areas, like wedding dress shopping and finding the perfect lingerie. Scroll on to see what you should be wearing on your birthday and have your credit card on hand to shop once the stars speak to you.

Related
Find the Street Style Match For Your Zodiac Sign

Shop Brands
Jeffrey Campbell · H&M · Isabel Marant · Asos · Opening Ceremony · Alice + Olivia · Self-Portrait · Jonathan Simkhai · BHLDN · Knot Sisters · For Love & Lemons · See by Chloe
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sisilia Piring
Product Credit: Rosetta Getty red dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Gabriela Artigas cuff
Aries (March 21-April 19)

A photo posted by by JILL WALLACE (@littleblackboots) on

You have a natural confidence in pulling off anything you wear, which makes it hard to choose a birthday outfit. Everything looks good on you! Our suggestion is to focus on making one piece the center of attention, whether that's a thigh-high boot or a cool choker.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Jeffrey Campbell Maven Thigh-High Boot ($225)

Jeffrey Campbell
Maven Thigh-High Boot
$225
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A photo posted by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on

A Taurus is down-to-earth and would happily leave the house in sweats and a tee. But, since it is your birthday, pair your tee with a sparkly skirt to make it party-ready. Your MO is comfort first.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

H&M Short Sequined Skirt ($30)

H&M
Short Sequined Skirt - Teal - Ladies
$29
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Skirts
Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A photo posted by Chriselle Lim 🌟 임소정 (@chrisellelim) on

A Gemini thinks the world is their oyster when it comes to style, so they won't let fashion rules — or the seasons — get in the way of wearing what they want. Luckily, your birthday falls during the warmer months so take advantage by slipping into your favorite skirt and pair it with booties before it gets too hot.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Isabel Marant Kim Knot-Front Prince of Wales-Checked Skirt ($480)

Isabel Marant
Kim knot-front Prince of Wales-checked skirt
$480
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Skirts
Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

A Cancer is observant and has the strongest intuition out of any other sign. This means you can predict trends before they happen, and right now it's telling you to embrace the '80s or '90s — aka buy that velvet piece STAT.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Asos Lace Up Mules ($73)

Asos
HITCH A RIDE Lace Up Mules
$73 $50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Mules & Clogs
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A photo posted by Color Me Courtney 🎈 (@colormecourtney) on

When a Leo is in the room, everyone knows. You're full of flair and like to make your presence known by wearing the boldest clothes. So, what's more bold than glitter and sequins? They're not reserved just for New Year's Eve — rock them on your birthday, too.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Opening Ceremony Cleo Glittered Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit ($195)

Opening Ceremony
Cleo Glittered Stretch-jersey Bodysuit - Black
$195
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Longsleeve Tops
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on

A Virgo is all about functionality when it comes to fashion. They like pieces that serve a dual purpose, like a jumpsuit you can wear to work and then out for celebratory birthday drinks with co-workers.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Alice + Olivia Jeri Embellished Tulle and Hammered-Satin Jumpsuit ($740)

Alice + Olivia
Jeri Embellished Tulle And Hammered-satin Jumpsuit - Black
$740
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Pants
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A photo posted by lateafternoon (@lateafternoon) on

A Libra loves a little luxury, whether that's having a party at the hottest club in town or booking a European vacay as a birthday treat to yourself. Regardless of the destination, you'll shell out money for the big night to look your best. We see you eyeing that designer piece, so go ahead and buy it!

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Self-Portrait Self Portrait Double Strap Dress ($420)

Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Double Strap Dress
$420
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on

A Scorpio is a natural born leader so looking polished and streamlined is your forte. That's why a classic black dress is just right for this birthday girl. You have a look and you'll stick to it. That doesn't mean it has to be boring, though. Choose a piece with cap sleeves or lace details to make your LBD truly stand out.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Jonathan Simkhai Cap-Sleeve Tread-Lace Sheath Dress ($628)

Jonathan Simkhai
Cap-Sleeve Tread-Lace Sheath Dress, Black
$1,795 $471
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Day Dresses
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on

A Sagittarius doesn't shy away from bright colors. When the rest of your party shows up in neutral colors, you'll stand out in red, thank you very much. Your love for colors can not be contained!

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

BHLDN Iva Crepe Maxi ($298)

BHLDN
Iva Crepe Maxi
$298
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A photo posted by Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard (@rantiinreview) on

You are ambitious and sophisticated, sticking to classic pieces in muted colors. You love to get dressed up, but if it isn't easy, then forget about it. This simple shift dress with trendy elements like poufy sleeves or an off-the-shoulder look is the item you should wear on your birthday.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

Knot Sisters Harper Tunic Dress ($74)

Knot Sisters
Harper Tunic Dress
$74
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Knot Sisters Day Dresses
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Aquariuses are known for unconventionality, which is why your look is always colorful and fun. When it comes to celebrating your birthday, you'll wear what you like. We say go with a playful romper and heels instead of a dress to switch things up.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

For Love & Lemons Emelia Romper in Dusty Pink ($202)

For Love & Lemons
Emelia Romper in Dusty Pink
$202
from Boutique to You
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Shorts
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A photo posted by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on

Pisces are known for their spiritual personalities and boho style, which means you'll find a way to work some vintage pieces into your birthday outfit. Whether it's a dress or a shoe, your guests will be fawning over your latest find.

Our Pick:
Our Pick:

See by Chloe Ruffled Crinkled-chiffon Midi Dress ($595)

See by Chloe
Ruffled Crinkled-chiffon Midi Dress - Pink
$595
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more See by Chloe Dresses
Fashion InstagramsStyle TipsStyle How To
Shop Story
Read Story
Jeffrey Campbell
Maven Thigh-High Boot
from Nasty Gal
$225
H&M
Short Sequined Skirt - Teal - Ladies
from H&M
$29
Isabel Marant
Kim knot-front Prince of Wales-checked skirt
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$480
Asos
HITCH A RIDE Lace Up Mules
from Asos
$73 $50
Opening Ceremony
Cleo Glittered Stretch-jersey Bodysuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$195
Alice + Olivia
Jeri Embellished Tulle And Hammered-satin Jumpsuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$740
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Double Strap Dress
from shopbop.com
$420
Jonathan Simkhai
Cap-Sleeve Tread-Lace Sheath Dress, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$1,795 $471
BHLDN
Iva Crepe Maxi
from BHLDN
$298
Knot Sisters
Harper Tunic Dress
from shopbop.com
$74
For Love & Lemons
Emelia Romper in Dusty Pink
from Boutique to You
$202
See by Chloe
Ruffled Crinkled-chiffon Midi Dress - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Shop More
Knot Sisters Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Knot Sisters
Women's Laguna Midi Shirtdress
from Nordstrom
$106
Knot Sisters
Mallorca Dress
from shopbop.com
$104
Knot Sisters
Langley Dress
from REVOLVE
$108 $76
Knot Sisters
Women's Mallorca Babydoll Dress
from Nordstrom
$104
Knot Sisters
Meg Dress
from shopbop.com
$92
BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses SHOP MORE
BHLDN
Brooklyn Dress
from BHLDN
$280 $200
BHLDN
Annabelle Dress
from BHLDN
$260
BHLDN
Fleur Dress
from BHLDN
$250
BHLDN
Zaria Dress
from BHLDN
$250 $170
BHLDN
Inesse Dress
from BHLDN
$285
Jeffrey Campbell Boots SHOP MORE
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's 'Cors' Suede Peep Toe Bootie
from Nordstrom
$164.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Taggart Booties
from Anthropologie
$198
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's 'Sherise' Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$209.95 $125.96
Jeffrey Campbell
Cromwell Suede Booties
from shopbop.com
$175 $122.50
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's 'Lita' Bootie
from Nordstrom
$159.95 $119.96
Knot Sisters Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
atadmorefaith
lauren_schwaiger
leeannebenjamin
pinkandwink
Jeffrey Campbell Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ellespann
thecrystalpress
anywearwithalex
simplyxauds
Jeffrey Campbell Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lunchpailsandlipstick
prettyactivelife
mira2772
lunchpailsandlipstick
Isabel Marant Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
obsessionsnow
obsessionsnow
shopstylesocial
Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
colormecourtney
aposhparalegal
bluhazl
TheAListBlog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds