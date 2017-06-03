6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Fashion Instagrams Birthday Outfit Ideas What to Wear on Your Birthday, Based on Your Zodiac Sign June 3, 2017 by Marina Liao 379 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Your birthday is one day where you can look and feel your sexiest and not be embarrassed that the attention's on you. Clearly, when all eyes are looking in your direction, you want to look cute! Depending on where you host the party, whether it's at home or at a restaurant, you'll likely have a range of dress options in mind. Just in case you don't, however, we have a little suggestion: let your zodiac sign determine what to wear on your big day. After all, it's helped us in other areas, like wedding dress shopping and finding the perfect lingerie. Scroll on to see what you should be wearing on your birthday and have your credit card on hand to shop once the stars speak to you. RelatedFind the Street Style Match For Your Zodiac Sign Shop Brands Jeffrey Campbell · H&M · Isabel Marant · Asos · Opening Ceremony · Alice + Olivia · Self-Portrait · Jonathan Simkhai · BHLDN · Knot Sisters · For Love & Lemons · See by Chloe Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sisilia PiringProduct Credit: Rosetta Getty red dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Gabriela Artigas cuff Aries (March 21-April 19) A photo posted by by JILL WALLACE (@littleblackboots) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:11pm PST You have a natural confidence in pulling off anything you wear, which makes it hard to choose a birthday outfit. Everything looks good on you! Our suggestion is to focus on making one piece the center of attention, whether that's a thigh-high boot or a cool choker. Our Pick: Jeffrey Campbell Maven Thigh-High Boot ($225) Jeffrey Campbell Maven Thigh-High Boot $225 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots Taurus (April 20-May 20) A photo posted by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:51am PST A Taurus is down-to-earth and would happily leave the house in sweats and a tee. But, since it is your birthday, pair your tee with a sparkly skirt to make it party-ready. Your MO is comfort first. Our Pick: H&M Short Sequined Skirt ($30) H&M Short Sequined Skirt - Teal - Ladies $29 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Skirts Gemini (May 21-June 20) A photo posted by Chriselle Lim 🌟 임소정 (@chrisellelim) on Aug 28, 2016 at 8:55am PDT A Gemini thinks the world is their oyster when it comes to style, so they won't let fashion rules — or the seasons — get in the way of wearing what they want. Luckily, your birthday falls during the warmer months so take advantage by slipping into your favorite skirt and pair it with booties before it gets too hot. Our Pick: Isabel Marant Kim Knot-Front Prince of Wales-Checked Skirt ($480) Isabel Marant Kim knot-front Prince of Wales-checked skirt $480 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Skirts Cancer (June 21-July 22) A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:08am PDT A Cancer is observant and has the strongest intuition out of any other sign. This means you can predict trends before they happen, and right now it's telling you to embrace the '80s or '90s — aka buy that velvet piece STAT. Our Pick: Asos Lace Up Mules ($73) Asos HITCH A RIDE Lace Up Mules $73 $50 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Mules & Clogs Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A photo posted by Color Me Courtney 🎈 (@colormecourtney) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:02pm PST When a Leo is in the room, everyone knows. You're full of flair and like to make your presence known by wearing the boldest clothes. So, what's more bold than glitter and sequins? They're not reserved just for New Year's Eve — rock them on your birthday, too. Our Pick: Opening Ceremony Cleo Glittered Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit ($195) Opening Ceremony Cleo Glittered Stretch-jersey Bodysuit - Black $195 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Longsleeve Tops Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:53pm PST A Virgo is all about functionality when it comes to fashion. They like pieces that serve a dual purpose, like a jumpsuit you can wear to work and then out for celebratory birthday drinks with co-workers. Our Pick: Alice + Olivia Jeri Embellished Tulle and Hammered-Satin Jumpsuit ($740) Alice + Olivia Jeri Embellished Tulle And Hammered-satin Jumpsuit - Black $740 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Pants Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A photo posted by lateafternoon (@lateafternoon) on Jun 15, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT A Libra loves a little luxury, whether that's having a party at the hottest club in town or booking a European vacay as a birthday treat to yourself. Regardless of the destination, you'll shell out money for the big night to look your best. We see you eyeing that designer piece, so go ahead and buy it! Our Pick: Self-Portrait Self Portrait Double Strap Dress ($420) Self-Portrait Self Portrait Double Strap Dress $420 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A photo posted by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Aug 20, 2015 at 9:03am PDT A Scorpio is a natural born leader so looking polished and streamlined is your forte. That's why a classic black dress is just right for this birthday girl. You have a look and you'll stick to it. That doesn't mean it has to be boring, though. Choose a piece with cap sleeves or lace details to make your LBD truly stand out. Our Pick: Jonathan Simkhai Cap-Sleeve Tread-Lace Sheath Dress ($628) Jonathan Simkhai Cap-Sleeve Tread-Lace Sheath Dress, Black $1,795 $471 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Day Dresses Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:01am PST A Sagittarius doesn't shy away from bright colors. When the rest of your party shows up in neutral colors, you'll stand out in red, thank you very much. Your love for colors can not be contained! Our Pick: BHLDN Iva Crepe Maxi ($298) BHLDN Iva Crepe Maxi $298 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A photo posted by Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard (@rantiinreview) on Jun 1, 2016 at 7:11am PDT You are ambitious and sophisticated, sticking to classic pieces in muted colors. You love to get dressed up, but if it isn't easy, then forget about it. This simple shift dress with trendy elements like poufy sleeves or an off-the-shoulder look is the item you should wear on your birthday. Our Pick: Knot Sisters Harper Tunic Dress ($74) Knot Sisters Harper Tunic Dress $74 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Knot Sisters Day Dresses Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Jul 15, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT Aquariuses are known for unconventionality, which is why your look is always colorful and fun. When it comes to celebrating your birthday, you'll wear what you like. We say go with a playful romper and heels instead of a dress to switch things up. Our Pick: For Love & Lemons Emelia Romper in Dusty Pink ($202) For Love & Lemons Emelia Romper in Dusty Pink $202 from Boutique to You Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Shorts Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A photo posted by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on Oct 10, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT Pisces are known for their spiritual personalities and boho style, which means you'll find a way to work some vintage pieces into your birthday outfit. Whether it's a dress or a shoe, your guests will be fawning over your latest find. Our Pick: See by Chloe Ruffled Crinkled-chiffon Midi Dress ($595) See by Chloe Ruffled Crinkled-chiffon Midi Dress - Pink $595 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more See by Chloe Dresses Share this post Fashion InstagramsStyle TipsStyle How To