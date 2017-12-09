 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Believe It or Not, We Found 15 Perfect Black Dresses on Amazon (For Less Than $22!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Believe It or Not, We Found 15 Perfect Black Dresses on Amazon (For Less Than $22!)

Everyone could use a perfect little black dress, especially with the holidays coming up. It's an ideal versatile piece you can wear over and over again to parties. We rounded up our favorite options from Amazon because the online retailer has a massive selection at affordable prices. Get comfortable and shop through these 15 enticing designs. They're so pretty, you'll probably have to get yourself a few.

Related
Are We Dreaming? These 11 Gorgeous Party Dresses From Amazon Are All Under $25!
Gobought Chiffon Dress
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Richlulu Sequin Dress
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gobought Skater Dress
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VintageRose Batwing Sleeved Sweater Dress
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Leadingstar Turtleneck Dress
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gonkoma Cocktail Party Dress
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimloog Long-Sleeve Dress
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
CoCo Fashion Long-Sleeved Dress
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BerryGo Satin Party Dress
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimloog Turtleneck Dress
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
AlvaQ Bodycon Dress
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimloog Tiny Star Print Dress
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimloog Bodycon Dress
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimloog Velvet Dress
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
MakeMeChic Tunic Dress
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gobought Chiffon Dress
Richlulu Sequin Dress
Gobought Skater Dress
VintageRose Batwing Sleeved Sweater Dress
Leadingstar Turtleneck Dress
Gonkoma Cocktail Party Dress
Kimloog Long-Sleeve Dress
CoCo Fashion Long-Sleeved Dress
BerryGo Satin Party Dress
Kimloog Turtleneck Dress
AlvaQ Bodycon Dress
Kimloog Tiny Star Print Dress
Kimloog Bodycon Dress
Kimloog Velvet Dress
MakeMeChic Tunic Dress
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
ShoppableHoliday FashionHolidayParty DressesDressesAmazonShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Gobought Chiffon Dress
from amazon.com
$9
Richlulu Sequin Dress
from amazon.com
$9
Gobought Skater Dress
from amazon.com
$22
VintageRose Batwing Sleeved Sweater Dress
from amazon.com
$13
Leadingstar Turtleneck Dress
from amazon.com
$5
Gonkoma Cocktail Party Dress
from amazon.com
$11
Kimloog Long-Sleeve Dress
from amazon.com
$7
CoCo Fashion Long-Sleeved Dress
from amazon.com
$16
BerryGo Satin Party Dress
from amazon.com
$9
Kimloog Turtleneck Dress
from amazon.com
$11
AlvaQ Bodycon Dress
from amazon.com
$20
Kimloog Tiny Star Print Dress
from amazon.com
$9
Kimloog Bodycon Dress
from amazon.com
$4
Kimloog Velvet Dress
from amazon.com
$5
MakeMeChic Tunic Dress
from amazon.com
$13
Shop More
Vetements Sneakers SHOP MORE
Vetements
X Reebok Instapump Fury canvas trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$790
Vetements
X Reebok Instapump Fury canvas trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$790
Vetements
X Reebok Genetically Modified leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$990
Vetements
X Reebok Genetically Modified leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$990
Vetements
Reebok Tech & Leather Pump Sneakers
from LUISAVIAROMA
$990
Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Karla Colletto
Low Back Plunge Swimsuit
from shopbop.com
$221
Karla Colletto
Elle One Piece
from shopbop.com
$207
Karla Colletto
Round Neck Swimsuit
from shopbop.com
$225
Karla Colletto
Barcelona Tie-front Swimsuit - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350
Karla Colletto
Reina Cutout Underwired Swimsuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$338
Neiman Marcus Home & Living SHOP MORE
Mackenzie Childs
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Soap Dish
from Neiman Marcus
$28
Rimowa
Salsa Air Pearl Rose 26" Multiwheel Luggage
from Neiman Marcus
$545
Mackenzie Childs
MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market White Two-Quart Tea Kettle
from Neiman Marcus
$105
Neiman Marcus
Swiss Tech Red BodyGard XL7 Platinum Series
from Neiman Marcus
$30
Neiman Marcus
Madeira Chain Tablecloth, 72" x 108"
from Neiman Marcus
$165
Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
by Macy Daniela Martin
Alessandra Ambrosio
16 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's 1-Piece Swimsuits Looked Just as Good as Her Bikinis
by Celia Fernandez
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Neiman Marcus Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
7 Genius Tech Gifts That Will Make Mom's Life Easier
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
30+ Fun Tech Gifts That Cost $50 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
From $5 to $400, There's a Perfect Gift For Every Fit Guy on Your List
by Dominique Astorino
Fitness Gear
We've Got Something Awesome For Every Runner on Your Gift List (Stocking Stuffers Included)
by Dominique Astorino
Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ericaligenza
veronikalipar
aliciamlund
angystearoom
Neiman Marcus Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
paularallis
southernarrond
muchlovesophie
hannahebridge
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds