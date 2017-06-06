The 1 Travel Essential Every Blogger Owns

 Skip Nav
Bloggers' Favorite Suitcase Brands

Considering how much bloggers travel, it only makes sense that they'd invest in sturdy — yet stylish! — suitcases. It's a jet-setting essential they won't leave home without, packing their clothing and accessories into everything from teeny-tiny carry-ons to multiple pieces of extralarge luggage.

So which suitcases do these ladies rely on as they go around the globe? Read on for a few of your favorites' picks. Then, check out some vacation outfits to wear if your dream destination is Vegas.

Shop Brands
Samsonite · Rimowa · WANT Les Essentiels · Louis Vuitton · Vera Bradley · Tumi · Hartmann · Bric's · Globe-trotter
1 The Blonde Salad

A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

Chiara Ferragni adds stickers to her trusty Samsonite hard-shell suitcases, giving them a personal touch — and a bit of flair.

Samsonite Inova Spinner 27.75 ($270)

Samsonite Inova Spinner 27.75 ($270)

Samsonite
Inova Spinner 27.75
$269
from shoes.com
Buy Now See more Samsonite Rolling Luggage
Samsonite Cosmolite Four-Wheel Suitcase 75cm ($405)

Samsonite Cosmolite Four-Wheel Suitcase 75cm ($405)

Samsonite
Cosmolite four-wheel suitcase 75cm
$405
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Samsonite Rolling Luggage
2 Sincerely Jules

A photo posted by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

When she's traveling light, Julie Sarinana sticks with a small silver Rimowa, which will easily fit in an overhead compartment.

Rimowa Topas Multiwheel 68cm Suitcase ($1,440)

Rimowa Topas Multiwheel 68cm Suitcase ($1,440)

Rimowa
Topas Multiwheel 68cm Suitcase
$1,440
from MR PORTER
Buy Now See more Rimowa Rolling Luggage

A photo posted by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

At times, she'll also tote around a weekender.

WANT Les Essentiels Hartsfield Weekender Tote ($450)

WANT Les Essentiels Hartsfield Weekender Tote ($450)

WANT Les Essentiels
Men's Hartsfield Weekender Tote
$450
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more WANT Les Essentiels Travel Duffels & Totes
3 Kayture

A photo posted by Kristina Bazan (@kristinabazan) on

Kristina Bazan knows that the chicest luggage is made by Louis Vuitton. These pieces are fashion-girl favorites!

Louis Vuitton Monogram Evasion Boston Luggage ($1,995)

Louis Vuitton Monogram Evasion Boston Luggage ($1,995)

Louis Vuitton
Monogram Pegase 45
$1,995
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Luggage
Louis Vuitton Monogram Alize 2 Poches 55 ($1,545)

Louis Vuitton Monogram Alize 2 Poches 55 ($1,545)

Louis Vuitton
Monogram Alize 2 Poches 55
$1,545
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Luggage
4 Gal Meets Glam

A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on

If you're looking for the perfect carry-on, why not opt for a patterned Vera Bradly? It's a girlie girl staple even blogger Julia Engel has been spotted carrying.

Vera Bradley Large Duffle 2.0 ($85)

Vera Bradley Large Duffle 2.0 ($85)

Vera Bradley
Large Duffle 2.0
$85 $63.75
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Vera Bradley Travel Duffels & Totes

A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on

She's also a fan of this pink piece from Steamline Luggage.

Steamline Luggage Correspondent Stowaway ($750)

Steamline Luggage Correspondent Stowaway ($750)

Gilt Luggage
The Correspondent 24" Stowaway
$750 $429
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Luggage
5 Peace Love Shea

A photo posted by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on

Fact: If Shea Marie can fit all her clothes in a tiny Tumi, you can, too!

Tumi Arrivé Raleigh Continental Carry-On ($971)

Tumi Arrivé Raleigh Continental Carry-On ($971)

Tumi
Arrivé Raleigh 22" Continental Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase
$1,395 $1,046
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Tumi Carry-on Luggage
6 Negin Mirsalehi

A photo posted by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on

Negin Mirsalehi made a set out of her matching silver Samsonites.

Samsonite Lite-Cube Deluxe Four-Wheel Spinner Suitcase ($555)

Samsonite Lite-Cube Deluxe Four-Wheel Spinner Suitcase ($555)

Samsonite
Lite-Cube Deluxe four-wheel spinner suitcase 82cm
$555
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Samsonite Rolling Luggage
7 The Fashion Guitar

A photo posted by Charlotte G. (@thefashionguitar) on

A hard something like Charlotte's Hartmann suitcase won't be easily damaged if you check it.

Hartmann InnovAire Luggage ($400)

Hartmann InnovAire Luggage ($400)

Hartmann
InnovAire 29" Long Journey Hardside Spinner Suitcase
$550 $489.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Hartmann Rolling Luggage
8 The Sweetest Thing

A photo posted by Emily Gemma (@emilyanngemma) on

Emily Gemma loves her large DVF luggage but also recommended Bric's Bellagio Trunk ($550) on her blog.

Bric's
Men's Bellagio 21" Carry-On Spinner Trunk
$550
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Bric's Carry-on Luggage
Globe-Trotter Cocoa 33" Trunk Case ($1,550)

Globe-Trotter Cocoa 33" Trunk Case ($1,550)

Globe-trotter
Cocoa 33" trunk case
$1,550
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Globe-trotter Bags
9 Song of Style

A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Aimee Song couldn't help but obsess over these Louis Vuitton suitcases on her Instagram feed — they're classics even Audrey Hepburn would approve of!

Louis Vuitton Monogram Sirius 70 ($945)

Louis Vuitton Monogram Sirius 70 ($945)

Louis Vuitton
Monogram Sirius 70
$945
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Luggage
Fashion InstagramsPacking TipsTravel StyleStreet StyleBagsTravel
