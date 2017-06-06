6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style Bloggers' Favorite Suitcase Brands The 1 Travel Essential Every Blogger Owns June 6, 2017 by Samantha Sutton 281 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Considering how much bloggers travel, it only makes sense that they'd invest in sturdy — yet stylish! — suitcases. It's a jet-setting essential they won't leave home without, packing their clothing and accessories into everything from teeny-tiny carry-ons to multiple pieces of extralarge luggage. So which suitcases do these ladies rely on as they go around the globe? Read on for a few of your favorites' picks. Then, check out some vacation outfits to wear if your dream destination is Vegas. Shop Brands Samsonite · Rimowa · WANT Les Essentiels · Louis Vuitton · Vera Bradley · Tumi · Hartmann · Bric's · Globe-trotter 1 The Blonde Salad A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Apr 22, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT Chiara Ferragni adds stickers to her trusty Samsonite hard-shell suitcases, giving them a personal touch — and a bit of flair. Samsonite Inova Spinner 27.75 ($270) Samsonite Inova Spinner 27.75 $269 from shoes.com Buy Now See more Samsonite Rolling Luggage Samsonite Cosmolite Four-Wheel Suitcase 75cm ($405) Samsonite Cosmolite four-wheel suitcase 75cm $405 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Samsonite Rolling Luggage 2 Sincerely Jules A photo posted by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Mar 6, 2015 at 5:58pm PST When she's traveling light, Julie Sarinana sticks with a small silver Rimowa, which will easily fit in an overhead compartment. Rimowa Topas Multiwheel 68cm Suitcase ($1,440) Rimowa Topas Multiwheel 68cm Suitcase $1,440 from MR PORTER Buy Now See more Rimowa Rolling Luggage A photo posted by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on May 10, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT At times, she'll also tote around a weekender. WANT Les Essentiels Hartsfield Weekender Tote ($450) WANT Les Essentiels Men's Hartsfield Weekender Tote $450 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more WANT Les Essentiels Travel Duffels & Totes 3 Kayture A photo posted by Kristina Bazan (@kristinabazan) on Apr 3, 2016 at 10:56am PDT Kristina Bazan knows that the chicest luggage is made by Louis Vuitton. These pieces are fashion-girl favorites! Louis Vuitton Monogram Evasion Boston Luggage ($1,995) Louis Vuitton Monogram Pegase 45 $1,995 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Luggage Louis Vuitton Monogram Alize 2 Poches 55 ($1,545) Louis Vuitton Monogram Alize 2 Poches 55 $1,545 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Luggage 4 Gal Meets Glam A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on Nov 4, 2014 at 7:30am PST If you're looking for the perfect carry-on, why not opt for a patterned Vera Bradly? It's a girlie girl staple even blogger Julia Engel has been spotted carrying. Vera Bradley Large Duffle 2.0 ($85) Vera Bradley Large Duffle 2.0 $85 $63.75 from Macy's Buy Now See more Vera Bradley Travel Duffels & Totes A photo posted by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on Mar 28, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT She's also a fan of this pink piece from Steamline Luggage. Steamline Luggage Correspondent Stowaway ($750) Gilt Luggage The Correspondent 24" Stowaway $750 $429 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Luggage 5 Peace Love Shea A photo posted by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on Oct 8, 2014 at 5:34am PDT Fact: If Shea Marie can fit all her clothes in a tiny Tumi, you can, too! Tumi Arrivé Raleigh Continental Carry-On ($971) Tumi Arrivé Raleigh 22" Continental Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase $1,395 $1,046 from Macy's Buy Now See more Tumi Carry-on Luggage 6 Negin Mirsalehi A photo posted by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi) on Dec 17, 2015 at 8:01am PST Negin Mirsalehi made a set out of her matching silver Samsonites. Samsonite Lite-Cube Deluxe Four-Wheel Spinner Suitcase ($555) Samsonite Lite-Cube Deluxe four-wheel spinner suitcase 82cm $555 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Samsonite Rolling Luggage 7 The Fashion Guitar A photo posted by Charlotte G. (@thefashionguitar) on Mar 1, 2016 at 2:31pm PST A hard something like Charlotte's Hartmann suitcase won't be easily damaged if you check it. Hartmann InnovAire Luggage ($400) Hartmann InnovAire 29" Long Journey Hardside Spinner Suitcase $550 $489.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Hartmann Rolling Luggage 8 The Sweetest Thing A photo posted by Emily Gemma (@emilyanngemma) on Feb 26, 2016 at 6:31pm PST Emily Gemma loves her large DVF luggage but also recommended Bric's Bellagio Trunk ($550) on her blog. Bric's Men's Bellagio 21" Carry-On Spinner Trunk $550 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Bric's Carry-on Luggage Globe-Trotter Cocoa 33" Trunk Case ($1,550) Globe-trotter Cocoa 33" trunk case $1,550 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Globe-trotter Bags 9 Song of Style A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:24am PDT Aimee Song couldn't help but obsess over these Louis Vuitton suitcases on her Instagram feed — they're classics even Audrey Hepburn would approve of! Louis Vuitton Monogram Sirius 70 ($945) Louis Vuitton Monogram Sirius 70 $945 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Luggage Share this post Fashion InstagramsPacking TipsTravel StyleStreet StyleBagsTravel