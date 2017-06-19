 Skip Nav
All the Boater Hats Your Head Could Ever Want

Boater Hats

All the Boater Hats Your Head Could Ever Want

You've come to the conclusion that your warm-weather wardrobe is in dire need of some proper sun protection. Sure, you could get any ol' hat, but why would you do that when there's a plethora of short-brimmed boater hats oozing with style? Whether you want something woven and traditional or embellished and modern, we've got all the boater hats you could ever want.

Club Monaco Hat Attack Baruska Boater
Club Monaco Hat Attack Baruska Boater

Give the trend a try with this quintessential Club Monaco Hat Attack Baruska Boater ($90) hat.

Club Monaco
Hat Attack Baruska Boater
$89.50
from Club Monaco
Urban Outfitters Vanessa Straw Boater Hat
Urban Outfitters Vanessa Straw Boater Hat

Who ever said you can't do boater and goth at the same time? This Urban Outfitters Vanessa Straw Boater Hat ($39) is proof that you can.

Urban Outfitters
Vanessa Straw Boater Hat
$39
from Urban Outfitters
G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat
G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat

Expect to get lots of Instagram love when you wear the G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat ($128).

Anthropologie Hats
G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat
$128
from Anthropologie
Peter Grimm Beach Bum Straw Boater
Peter Grimm Beach Bum Straw Boater

This woven Peter Grimm Beach Bum Straw Boater by At Free People ($58) is more feminine than traditional boaters.

Peter Grimm
Beach Bum Straw Boater by at Free People
$58
from Free People
Peter Grimm Jotter Straw Boater
Peter Grimm Jotter Straw Boater

Instantly punch up any outfit when you wear the Peter Grimm Jotter Straw Boater ($36).

Peter Grimm
Jotter Straw Boater
$35.95
from shoes.com
BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat
BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat

Give your hat a trendy upgrade with the BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat ($48).

BCBGMAXAZRIA
Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat
$48$36
from Lord & Taylor
Sonoma Goods For Life Straw Boater Hat
Sonoma Goods For Life Straw Boater Hat

The hanging straps along the front make the Sonoma Goods For Life Straw Boater Hat ($34) hard to miss.

Kohl's Hats
SONOMA Goods for LifeTM Straw Boater Hat
$34$20.40
from Kohl's
Sole Society Wide Brim Straw Boater
Sole Society Wide Brim Straw Boater

The Sole Society Wide Brim Straw Boater ($27) option features a thin black strap along the base.

Sole Society
Wide Brim Straw Boater
$26.95
from Sole Society
Eugenia Kim Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat
Eugenia Kim Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat

Eugenia Kim can't make a bad hat. The Eugenia Kim Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat ($375) is absolute perfection.

Eugenia Kim
Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat
$375
from Barneys New York
BP Women's Straw Boater Hat
BP Women's Straw Boater Hat

With a white strap along the base, the BP Women's Straw Boater Hat ($22) is delicate and feminine.

BP
Women's Straw Boater Hat - Beige
$22$10.98
from Nordstrom
