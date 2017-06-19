6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Boater Hats All the Boater Hats Your Head Could Ever Want June 19, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You've come to the conclusion that your warm-weather wardrobe is in dire need of some proper sun protection. Sure, you could get any ol' hat, but why would you do that when there's a plethora of short-brimmed boater hats oozing with style? Whether you want something woven and traditional or embellished and modern, we've got all the boater hats you could ever want. Shop Brands Club Monaco · Urban Outfitters · Peter Grimm · BCBGMAXAZRIA · Sole Society · Eugenia Kim · BP Club Monaco Hat Attack Baruska Boater Give the trend a try with this quintessential Club Monaco Hat Attack Baruska Boater ($90) hat. Club Monaco Hat Attack Baruska Boater $89.50 from Club Monaco Buy Now See more Club Monaco Hats Urban Outfitters Vanessa Straw Boater Hat Who ever said you can't do boater and goth at the same time? This Urban Outfitters Vanessa Straw Boater Hat ($39) is proof that you can. Urban Outfitters Vanessa Straw Boater Hat $39 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat Expect to get lots of Instagram love when you wear the G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat ($128). Anthropologie Hats G. Viteri Cactus Boater Hat $128 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Hats Peter Grimm Beach Bum Straw Boater This woven Peter Grimm Beach Bum Straw Boater by At Free People ($58) is more feminine than traditional boaters. Peter Grimm Beach Bum Straw Boater by at Free People $58 from Free People Buy Now See more Peter Grimm Hats Peter Grimm Jotter Straw Boater Instantly punch up any outfit when you wear the Peter Grimm Jotter Straw Boater ($36). Peter Grimm Jotter Straw Boater $35.95 from shoes.com Buy Now See more Peter Grimm Hats BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat Give your hat a trendy upgrade with the BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat ($48). BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Accented Woven Boater Hat $48$36 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Hats Sonoma Goods For Life Straw Boater Hat The hanging straps along the front make the Sonoma Goods For Life Straw Boater Hat ($34) hard to miss. Kohl's Hats SONOMA Goods for LifeTM Straw Boater Hat $34$20.40 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Hats Sole Society Wide Brim Straw Boater The Sole Society Wide Brim Straw Boater ($27) option features a thin black strap along the base. Sole Society Wide Brim Straw Boater $26.95 from Sole Society Buy Now See more Sole Society Hats Eugenia Kim Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat Eugenia Kim can't make a bad hat. The Eugenia Kim Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat ($375) is absolute perfection. Eugenia Kim Women's Cruz Straw Boater Hat $375 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats BP Women's Straw Boater Hat With a white strap along the base, the BP Women's Straw Boater Hat ($22) is delicate and feminine. BP Women's Straw Boater Hat - Beige $22$10.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BP Hats Summer FashionSummerAccessoriesHatsShopping