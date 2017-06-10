6/10/17 6/10/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Accessories Brands Fashion Bloggers Love 14 Brands Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Love June 10, 2017 by Marina Liao 258 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Bloggers provide us with endless style inspiration, and they know where to shop. We're constantly discovering new, niche, and often affordable brands thanks to the stylish ladies who snap their #OOTDs. Have you also noticed that many bloggers gravitate toward the same designers? You see a brand once, and suddenly it's all over Instagram. Ahead, we rounded up 14 brands you've likely seen on your Instagram feed and, for the shopping addicts among us, links to key items you'll want to purchase ASAP. RelatedThis Is the Summer Top You're Seeing All Over Instagram Shop Brands Tularosa 1 Flynn Skye A photo posted by LINH NILLER HUYNH (@linhniller) on Jun 15, 2016 at 9:56am PDT Bardot Maxi Sunshine Dress ($198) Bardot Maxi Sunshine Dress $198 from shopvandevort.com Buy Now 2 Mindy Mae's Market A photo posted by Color Me Courtney🎈Fashion Blog (@colormecourtney) on Jun 14, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT Fruit Salad Skirt ($50) Fruit Salad Skirt $50 from mindymaesmarket.com Buy Now 3 Soludos A photo posted by 💃🏻Sara (@collagevintage) on Jun 21, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT Braided Gladiator Lace Up Sandal ($99) Braided Gladiator Lace Up Sandal $99 from soludos.com Buy Now 4 Public Desire A photo posted by Jayde Pierce (@jaydepierce) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:37am PDT Star Perspex Heel Ankle Boots in Glitter Heel ($60) Star Perspex Heel Ankle Boots in Glitter Heel $60 from publicdesire.com Buy Now 5 Storets A photo posted by Chriselle Lim 🌟 임소정 (@chrisellelim) on Jun 10, 2016 at 9:14am PDT Kristina Off-the-Shoulder Shirt Dress ($87) Kristina Off-the-Shoulder Shirt Dress $87 from storets.com Buy Now 6 The Fifth Label A photo posted by STEPHANIE VILLA (@soothingsista) on Jun 24, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT Passport Top ($70) Passport Top $70 from us.fashionbunker.com Buy Now 7 Pixie Market A photo posted by Emily Jenny | STILETTO BEATS (@stilettobeatss) on Jun 22, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT Frayed Denim Wrap Dress ($126) Frayed Denim Wrap Dress $126 from pixiemarket.com Buy Now 8 BNKR A photo posted by Kristen Lam (@kristengracelam) on May 30, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT For the People Dress ($230) For the People Dress $230 from us.fashionbunker.com Buy Now 9 Tularosa A photo posted by ivana. (@ivanarevic) on Jun 23, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT X Revolve Amelia Top ($168) Tularosa x REVOLVE Amelia Top $168 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Tularosa Tops 10 Fallon Jewelry A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on Jun 27, 2016 at 10:21am PDT Andalusia Sterling Lace Scalloped Choker ($98) Andalusia Sterling Lace Scalloped Choker $98 from fallonjewelry.com Buy Now 11 Réalisation Par A photo posted by Lucy Williams | Fashion Me Now (@lucywilliams02) on Jun 11, 2016 at 2:16am PDT The Valentina Dress ($180) The Valentina Dress $180 from realisationpar.com Buy Now 12 Marais USA A photo posted by PANDORA SYKES (@pandorasykes) on Jun 22, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT Jane Mule in Cherry ($235) Jane Mule in Cherry $235 from maraisusa.com Buy Now 13 Finders Keepers The Label A photo posted by Trishna G. 👸🏽✨ (@trishnarawr) on Jun 23, 2016 at 6:07am PDT Blow Your Mind Dress in Black ($160) Blow Your Mind Dress in Black $160 from finderskeepersthelabel.com.au Buy Now 14 Self-Portrait A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:40pm PDT Double Strap Bluebell Midi Dress ($334) Double Strap Bluebell Midi Dress $334 from self-portrait-studio.com Buy Now Share this post Fashion InstagramsNeed NowAccessoriesShopping