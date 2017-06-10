 Skip Nav
14 Brands Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Love

Brands Fashion Bloggers Love

14 Brands Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Love

Bloggers provide us with endless style inspiration, and they know where to shop. We're constantly discovering new, niche, and often affordable brands thanks to the stylish ladies who snap their #OOTDs. Have you also noticed that many bloggers gravitate toward the same designers? You see a brand once, and suddenly it's all over Instagram. Ahead, we rounded up 14 brands you've likely seen on your Instagram feed and, for the shopping addicts among us, links to key items you'll want to purchase ASAP.

Tularosa
1 Flynn Skye

A photo posted by LINH NILLER HUYNH (@linhniller) on

Bardot Maxi Sunshine Dress ($198)

Bardot Maxi Sunshine Dress
$198
from shopvandevort.com
Buy Now
2 Mindy Mae's Market

A photo posted by Color Me Courtney🎈Fashion Blog (@colormecourtney) on

Fruit Salad Skirt ($50)

Fruit Salad Skirt
$50
from mindymaesmarket.com
Buy Now
3 Soludos

A photo posted by 💃🏻Sara (@collagevintage) on

Braided Gladiator Lace Up Sandal ($99)

Braided Gladiator Lace Up Sandal
$99
from soludos.com
Buy Now
4 Public Desire

A photo posted by Jayde Pierce (@jaydepierce) on

Star Perspex Heel Ankle Boots in Glitter Heel ($60)

Star Perspex Heel Ankle Boots in Glitter Heel
$60
from publicdesire.com
Buy Now
5 Storets

A photo posted by Chriselle Lim 🌟 임소정 (@chrisellelim) on

Kristina Off-the-Shoulder Shirt Dress ($87)

Kristina Off-the-Shoulder Shirt Dress
$87
from storets.com
Buy Now
6 The Fifth Label

A photo posted by STEPHANIE VILLA (@soothingsista) on

Passport Top ($70)

Passport Top
$70
from us.fashionbunker.com
Buy Now
7 Pixie Market

A photo posted by Emily Jenny | STILETTO BEATS (@stilettobeatss) on

Frayed Denim Wrap Dress ($126)

Frayed Denim Wrap Dress
$126
from pixiemarket.com
Buy Now
8 BNKR

A photo posted by Kristen Lam (@kristengracelam) on

For the People Dress ($230)

For the People Dress
$230
from us.fashionbunker.com
Buy Now
9 Tularosa

A photo posted by ivana. (@ivanarevic) on

X Revolve Amelia Top ($168)

Tularosa
x REVOLVE Amelia Top
$168
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Tularosa Tops
10 Fallon Jewelry

A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on

Andalusia Sterling Lace Scalloped Choker ($98)

Andalusia Sterling Lace Scalloped Choker
$98
from fallonjewelry.com
Buy Now
11 Réalisation Par

A photo posted by Lucy Williams | Fashion Me Now (@lucywilliams02) on

The Valentina Dress ($180)

The Valentina Dress
$180
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
12 Marais USA

A photo posted by PANDORA SYKES (@pandorasykes) on

Jane Mule in Cherry ($235)

Jane Mule in Cherry
$235
from maraisusa.com
Buy Now
13 Finders Keepers The Label

A photo posted by Trishna G. 👸🏽✨ (@trishnarawr) on

Blow Your Mind Dress in Black ($160)

Blow Your Mind Dress in Black
$160
from finderskeepersthelabel.com.au
Buy Now
14 Self-Portrait

A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Double Strap Bluebell Midi Dress ($334)

Double Strap Bluebell Midi Dress
$334
from self-portrait-studio.com
Buy Now
Fashion InstagramsNeed NowAccessoriesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
