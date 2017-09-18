Bridal Inspiration London Fashion Week Spring 2018
Calling All Brides-to-Be: London Fashion Week Has All the Inspiration You Need
Although Fashion Week is all about ready-to-wear, we couldn't help but notice that some of the gowns would be perfect as wedding dresses. Whether you are into ruffles, sheer fabrics, or even blush tones, London's top designers will definitely have something to inspire your bridal style. Keep reading to see our edit of the dresses that were made for aisle inspiration.
