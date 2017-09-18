 Skip Nav
Calling All Brides-to-Be: London Fashion Week Has All the Inspiration You Need

Although Fashion Week is all about ready-to-wear, we couldn't help but notice that some of the gowns would be perfect as wedding dresses. Whether you are into ruffles, sheer fabrics, or even blush tones, London's top designers will definitely have something to inspire your bridal style. Keep reading to see our edit of the dresses that were made for aisle inspiration.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Spring 2018
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Spring 2018
Molly Goddard Spring 2018
Simone Rocha Spring 2018
Ralph & Russo Spring 2018
Ralph & Russo Spring 2018
Ralph & Russo Spring 2018
Ralph & Russo Spring 2018
Daks Spring 2018
Daks Spring 2018
Daks Spring 2018
